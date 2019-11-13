TURKSTAT Turkish Statistical Institute : Milk and Milk Products

Milk collected by integrated dairies was 730 thousand 516 tonnes

The amount of collected cow's milk in September decreased by 7.3% when compared to the same month of the previous year.

Drinking milk production by integrated dairies became 112 thousand 983 tonnes in September and decreased by 5.2% when compared to the same month of the previous year. Cheese production from cow's milk was 55 thousand 486 tonnes and decreased by 4.6% when compared to the same month of the previous year. Cheese production from sheep, goat, buffalo and mixed milk was 2 thousand 120 tonnes increased by 20.9% when compared to the same month of the previous year.

Yoghurt production became 101 thousand 449 tonnes in September and decreased by 6.1% when compared to same month of the previous year. Drink made of yoghurt production became 65 thousand 45 tonnes and decreased by 0.3% when compared to the same month of the previous year.

In September the average fat rate of cow's milk collected by integrated dairies was 3.5%, the average rate of protein was 3.2%.

Collected cow's milk, September 2019



Seasonal and calendar adjusted amount of collected cow's milk in September when compared to the previous month decreased by 1.1%. Calendar adjusted amount of collected cow's milk in September when compared to the same month of the previous year decreased by 7.7%.

