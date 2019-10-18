Log in
TURKSTAT Turkish Statistical Institute : Municipal Wastewater Statistics

10/18/2019 | 03:59am EDT
Municipalities discharged 4.8 billion m3 of wastewater

According to the results of Municipal Wastewater Statistics Survey, which was applied to all municipalities, 1 357 municipalities out of 1 399 municipalities were served by sewerage systems. Out of 4.8 billion m3 of wastewater collected by sewerage systems, 46,9% was discharged into river, 40.7% was discharged into sea, 3.1% into dam, 1.4% into lake and artificial lake, 0.4% onto land, and 7.5% to other receiving bodies.

Treatment was applied to 88.3% of discharged wastewater

Out of 4.8 billion m3 of wastewater discharged via sewerage system, 4.2 billion m3 was treated in wastewater treatment plants. The rate of advanced treatment was 47.9%, while the rate of biological treatment was 27.6%, the rate of physical treatment was 24.2%, and the rate of natural treatment was 0.3%. 45.1% of the treated wastewater was discharged into river, 44.5% was discharged into sea, 2.5% was discharged into dam, 1.2% was discharged into lake and artificial lake, 0.3% was discharged onto land, and 6.4% was discharged into other receiving bodies. It is determined that, 2.3% of the treated wastewater was reused in industrial processes, irrigation, etc.

After the treatment operations of wastewater, 319 thousand tonnes of sewage sludge (in dry matter) was generated.

Sewerage systems served 90.7% of the municipal population

It is determined that, municipal population served by sewerage systems has a share of 90.7% in total municipal population whereas the rate of municipal population served by wastewater treatment plants was 78.7% in total municipal population.

Average amount of wastewater discharged per capita per day was 188 liters

The average amount of wastewater discharged from municipal sewerage systems per capita per day is calculated as 188 liters. Concerning the three largest cities, average amount of wastewater discharged per capita per day was 262 liters for Istanbul, 126 liters for Ankara, and 176 liters for Izmir.

_______________________________________________________________________________

EXPLANATIONS
Municipal Wastewater Statistics Survey has been applied to all municipalities in Turkey, whereas the villages have been out of the scope of this survey.

Disclaimer

TURKSTAT - Turkish Statistical Institute published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 07:58:09 UTC
