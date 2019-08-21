Log in
TURKSTAT Turkish Statistical Institute : Non-Domestic Producer Price Index

08/21/2019 | 04:03am EDT
Non-domestic producer price index decreased by 2.33%

Non-domestic producer price index (ND-PPI), which measures the change in the price of goods manufactured in the country and exported in a reference period, decreased by 2.33% on monthly basis, increased by 6.88% on December of the previous year basis, increased by 16.32% on same month of the previous year basis and increased by 36.98% on the twelve months moving averages basis in July 2019.

ND-PPI monthly decreased by 1.27% in the index for mining and stone quarrying and decreased by 2.36% in the index for manufacturing.

Non-domestic producer price index annual change on same month of the previous year, July 2019
[2010=100]

The highest monthly decrease was in computer, electronic and optical products

The highest rates of monthly decrease by sub divisions of industry were indices for computer, electronic and optical products by 4.41%, for chemicals and chemical products by 4.14%, and for beverages by 4.10%. On the other hand the rates of monthly increase in ND-PPI by sub divisions of industry were indices for coke and refined petroleum products by 3.03% and for other manufactured goods by 0.25%.
The highest monthly decrease in main industrial groupings was in capital goods

According to main industrial groupings classification, the highest rate of monthly decreases was in capital goods by 2.92% in July 2019.

Non-domestic producer price index and rate of changes, July 2019
[2010=100]

The next release on this subject will be on September 20, 2019.

Disclaimer

TURKSTAT - Turkish Statistical Institute published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 08:02:03 UTC
