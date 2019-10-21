Log in
TURKSTAT Turkish Statistical Institute : Non-Domestic Producer Price Index

10/21/2019 | 03:36am EDT
Non-domestic producer price index increased by 0.82%

Non-domestic producer price index (ND-PPI), which measures the change in the price of goods manufactured in the country and exported in a reference period, increased by 0.82% on monthly basis, increased by 6.24% on December of the previous year basis, decreased by 11.15% on same month of the previous year basis and increased by 23.17% on the twelve months moving averages basis in September 2019.

ND-PPI monthly increased by 2.86% in the index for mining and stone quarrying and increased by 0.78% in the index for manufacturing.

Non-domestic producer price index annual change on same month of the previous year, September 2019
[2010=100]

The highest monthly increase was in other manufactured goods

The highest rates of monthly increase by sub divisions of industry were indices for other manufactured goods by 5.69%, for metal ores by 5.23%, and for basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutic prep. by 1.54%. On the other hand the highest rates of monthly decrease in ND-PPI by sub divisions of industry were indices for coke and refined petroleum products by 0.50%, for paper and paper products by 0.16% and for electrical equipment by 0.08%.

The highest monthly increase in main industrial groupings was in durable consumer goods

According to main industrial groupings classification, the highest rate of monthly increases was in durable consumer goods by 1.99% in September 2019.

Non-domestic producer price index and rate of changes, September 2019
[2010=100]

The next release on this subject will be on November 20, 2019.

Disclaimer

TURKSTAT - Turkish Statistical Institute published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 07:35:08 UTC
