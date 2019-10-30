Log in
TURKSTAT Turkish Statistical Institute : Organized Industrial Zones Water, Wastewater and Waste Statistics

10/30/2019 | 04:57am EDT
185 million m3 of water was abstracted by Organized Industrial Zones

According to the results of Organized Industrial Zones Water, Wastewater and Waste Statistics Survey, 223 organized industrial zones (OIZ) were in operation and 185 million m3of water was abstracted to organized industrial zones water networks in 2018. Out of this amount, 44.9% was abstracted from wells, 27.7% from dams, lakes, artificial lakes and rivers, 14% from municipal water networks and 13.3% from springs.
268 million m3 of wastewater was discharged by Organized Industrial Zones(1)

Organized industrial zones discharged 268 million m3of wastewater in 2018. Out of this amount 75.8% of wastewater was discharged to rivers, 8.4% to municipal sewerage, 8.3% to dry stream beds, and 7.5% was discharged to other receiving bodies.

94.3% of wastewater discharged by Organized Industrial Zones was treated

In 2018, 252 million m3of wastewater was treated by the organized industrial zones. 79.5% of the treated wastewater was discharged to river, 8.7% to dry river bed, 5.1% to municipal sewerage and 6.7% to other receiving bodies.

287 thousand tonnes of waste was generated by Organized Industrial Zones

Originating from the activities of organized industrial zones' directorates such as infrastructure services, wastewater treatment, etc. 287 thousand tonnes of waste was generated. Out of the generated amount, 8 thousand tonnes was recovered or temporarily stored within the organized industrial zones, 137 thousand tonnes was recovered outside of the organized industrial zones, and 142 thousand tonnes was disposed of within or outside of the organized industrial zones. Out of the disposed amount, 54.4% was disposed of in municipal/OIZ dumping sites and 45.6% was disposed of in controlled landfill sites.

______________________________________________________________________________

EXPLANATIONS
(1) The amount of discharged wastewater is greater than the amount of abstracted water as it includes wastewater generated from self supplied water of some establishments
(2) As of 2018 the amount of generated waste refers to the waste originating from the activities of organized industrial zones' directorates such as infrastructure services, wastewater treatment, etc. whereas the waste collected from the establishments is out of the scope.
(3) Includes discharges to sea, septic tank, land, village sewerage, etc.

Disclaimer

TURKSTAT - Turkish Statistical Institute published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 08:56:01 UTC
