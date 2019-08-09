Log in
TURKSTAT Turkish Statistical Institute : Poultry Production

08/09/2019 | 04:21am EDT

Hen egg production was 1.5 billion units

Hen egg production decreased by 7.9% in June compared with the previous month, and decreased by 1.3% compared with the same month of the previous year.

Number of slaughtered chicken was 96 million, number of slaughtered turkey was 395 thousand units

Number of the slaughtered chicken decreased by 11.7% in June compared with the previous month, and decreased by 6.3% compared with the same month of the previous year. Number of the slaughtered turkey decreased by 13.7% in June compared with the previous month, and decreased by 30.9% compared with the same month of the previous year.

Chicken meat production was 168 thousand 522 tonnes, turkey meat production realized as 3 thousand 968 tonnes

Chicken meat production decreased by 12.8% in June compared with the previous month, and decreased by 5.6% compared with the same month of the previous year. Turkey meat production decreased by 14.8% in June compared with the previous month, and decreased by 36% compared with the same month of the previous year.

According to the seasonally and calendar adjusted series; chicken meat production increased by 1.2% compared with the previous month. According to the calendar adjusted series chicken meat production increased by 2.1% compared with the same month of the previous year.

The next release on this subject will be on September 13, 2019.

Disclaimer

TURKSTAT - Turkish Statistical Institute published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 08:20:05 UTC
