Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

TURKSTAT Turkish Statistical Institute : Poultry Production

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 03:42am EDT

Hen egg production was 1.6 billion units

Hen egg production increased by 5.3% in July compared with the previous month, and decreased by 0.5% compared with the same month of the previous year.

Number of slaughtered chicken was 115 million, number of slaughtered turkey was 568 thousand units

Number of the slaughtered chicken increased by 19.5% in July compared with the previous month, and increased by 2% compared with the same month of the previous year. Number of the slaughtered turkey increased by 43.6% in July compared with the previous month, and decreased by 10% compared with the same month of the previous year.

Chicken meat production was 201 thousand 489 tonnes, turkey meat production realized as 5 thousand 183 tonnes

Chicken meat production increased by 19.6% in July compared with the previous month, and increased by 2.5% compared with the same month of the previous year. Turkey meat production increased by 30.6% in July compared with the previous month, and decreased by 29.3% compared with the same month of the previous year.

According to the seasonally and calendar adjusted series; chicken meat production decreased by 0.6% compared with the previous month. According to the calendar adjusted series chicken meat production increased by 0.1% compared with the same month of the previous year.

The next release on this subject will be on October 11, 2019.

Disclaimer

TURKSTAT - Turkish Statistical Institute published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 07:41:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:32aIOM INTERNATIONAL ORGANIZATION FOR MIGRATION : Belgian-Backed Labour Migration Initiative Boosts Employability of Tunisian Youth
PU
04:12aDEUTSCHE BÖRSE COMMODITIES GMBH : Gold slowed down by rising yields
PU
04:11aECB's Vasle says ECB could introduce new policy tools if needed - report
RE
04:02aCEFS EUROPEAN ASSOCIATION OF SUGAR PRODUCERS : The new sugar beet campaign is starting!
PU
03:51aDe Beers Namibia diamond venture sells mine to local consortium
RE
03:49aNigeria plans VAT increase in push to raise non-oil revenue
RE
03:47aWorld Bank lifts aid embargo, approves $450 million loan for Tanzania
RE
03:42aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Poultry Production
PU
03:42aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Industrial Production Index
PU
03:42aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Milk and Milk Products
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : LSE board poised to decide fate of Hong Kong exchange's $39 billion off..
2Trump favors 'whole deal' with China, two sides prepare for trade talks
3Oil slips on global demand fears despite U.S.-China trade talk hopes
4YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION : Yahoo Japan's Deal Aims to Lift Retail
5GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC : Goldman Executive Lists in New York -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group