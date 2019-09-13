TURKSTAT Turkish Statistical Institute : Poultry Production

Hen egg production was 1.6 billion units

Hen egg production increased by 5.3% in July compared with the previous month, and decreased by 0.5% compared with the same month of the previous year.

Number of slaughtered chicken was 115 million, number of slaughtered turkey was 568 thousand units

Number of the slaughtered chicken increased by 19.5% in July compared with the previous month, and increased by 2% compared with the same month of the previous year. Number of the slaughtered turkey increased by 43.6% in July compared with the previous month, and decreased by 10% compared with the same month of the previous year.

Chicken meat production was 201 thousand 489 tonnes, turkey meat production realized as 5 thousand 183 tonnes

Chicken meat production increased by 19.6% in July compared with the previous month, and increased by 2.5% compared with the same month of the previous year. Turkey meat production increased by 30.6% in July compared with the previous month, and decreased by 29.3% compared with the same month of the previous year.

According to the seasonally and calendar adjusted series; chicken meat production decreased by 0.6% compared with the previous month. According to the calendar adjusted series chicken meat production increased by 0.1% compared with the same month of the previous year.

