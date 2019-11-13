Log in
TURKSTAT Turkish Statistical Institute : Poultry Production

11/13/2019 | 03:10am EST

Hen egg production was 1.7 billion units

Hen egg production increased by 3.2% in September compared with the previous month, and increased by 3.7% compared with the same month of the previous year.

Number of slaughtered chicken was 104 million, number of slaughtered turkey was 594 thousand units

Number of the slaughtered chicken increased by 11.9% in September compared with the previous month, and increased by 9.9% compared with the same month of the previous year. Number of the slaughtered turkey increased by 22% in September compared with the previous month, and increased by 6.7% compared with the same month of the previous year.

Chicken meat production was 188 thousand 165 tonnes, turkey meat production realized as 5 thousand 635 tonnes

Chicken meat production increased by 15.1% in September compared with the previous month, and increased by 13.4% compared with the same month of the previous year. Turkey meat production increased by 19.3% in September compared with the previous month, and decreased by 4.4% compared with the same month of the previous year.

According to the seasonally and calendar adjusted series; chicken meat production increased by 2.9% compared with the previous month. According to the calendar adjusted series chicken meat production increased by 10.3% compared with the same month of the previous year.

The next release on this subject will be on December 13, 2019.

Disclaimer

TURKSTAT - Turkish Statistical Institute published this content on 13 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2019 08:09:08 UTC
