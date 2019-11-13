TURKSTAT Turkish Statistical Institute : Poultry Production

Hen egg production was 1.7 billion units

Hen egg production increased by 3.2% in September compared with the previous month, and increased by 3.7% compared with the same month of the previous year.

Number of slaughtered chicken was 104 million, number of slaughtered turkey was 594 thousand units

Number of the slaughtered chicken increased by 11.9% in September compared with the previous month, and increased by 9.9% compared with the same month of the previous year. Number of the slaughtered turkey increased by 22% in September compared with the previous month, and increased by 6.7% compared with the same month of the previous year.

Chicken meat production was 188 thousand 165 tonnes, turkey meat production realized as 5 thousand 635 tonnes

Chicken meat production increased by 15.1% in September compared with the previous month, and increased by 13.4% compared with the same month of the previous year. Turkey meat production increased by 19.3% in September compared with the previous month, and decreased by 4.4% compared with the same month of the previous year.

According to the seasonally and calendar adjusted series; chicken meat production increased by 2.9% compared with the previous month. According to the calendar adjusted series chicken meat production increased by 10.3% compared with the same month of the previous year.

