TURKSTAT Turkish Statistical Institute : Producer Price Index of Agricultural Products

07/16/2019 | 03:50am EDT
Agriculture PPI decreased by 2.97% in June
Producer price index of agricultural products (Agriculture - PPI), in June 2019, decreased by 2.97% compared with the previous month, increased by 9.98% compared with December of the previous year, increased by 26.26% compared with the same month of the previous year and increased by 21.33% compared with twelve months averages.Compared to the previous month; agriculture and hunting products decreased by 3.02%, forestry products decreased by 4.04% and fishing decreased by 0.42%.

The highest monthly decrease was in non-perennial crops
Regarding monthly changes by main groups; non-perennial crops decreased by 6.83%, perennial crops decreased by 4.73% and live animals and animal products increased by 3.76%.

The vegetables from sub-agriculture groups decreased by 15.86%
From sub-agriculture groups; there were increases for dairy cattle, live and raw milk from dairy cattle
by 5.71%, for cereals (except rice), leguminous crops and oil seeds by 4.35% and for other farmed animals and animal products by 1.14% and however, there were decreases for live poultry and eggs by 8.02%, for pome fruits and stone fruits by 7.33% and for other tree and bush fruits and nuts by 3.33%.
In June 2019, 82 items were included in the Agriculture PPI; while 1 new item was included this month, prices of 34 items increased, prices of 39 items decreased and prices of 8 items remained unchanged with respect to previous month.

Agriculture PPI annual change, 2018- 2019
[2015=100]

The next release on this subject will be on August 15, 2019.

Disclaimer

TURKSTAT - Turkish Statistical Institute published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 07:49:05 UTC
