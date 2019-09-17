Log in
TURKSTAT Turkish Statistical Institute : Producer Price Index of Agricultural Products

09/17/2019 | 04:02am EDT
Agriculture- PPI decreased by 0.70% in August
Producer price index of agricultural products (Agriculture - PPI), in August 2019, decreased by 0.70% compared with the previous month, increased by 8.05% compared with December of the previous year, increased by 19.69% compared with the same month of the previous year and increased by 22.50% compared with twelve months averages.Compared to the previous month; agriculture and hunting products decreased by 0.72%, forestry products decreased by 1.56% and fishing increased by 0.82%.
The highest monthly decrease was in perennial cropsRegarding monthly changes by main groups; perennial crops decreased by 1.62%, non-perennial crops decreased by 1.33% and live animals and animal products increased by 0.60%.
The vegetables from sub-agriculture groups decreased by 5.55%From sub-agriculture groups; there were increases for tropical and subtropical fruits by 6.04%, for cereals (except rice), leguminous crops and oil seeds by 2.70% and for live poultry and eggs by 2.18% and however, there were decreases for rice (in hulk) by 5.17%, for grapes by 8.09% and for oleaginous fruits by 1.03%.In August 2019, 86 items were included in the Agriculture-PPI; prices of 46 items increased, prices of 35 items decreased and prices of 5 items remained unchanged with respect to previous month.

Agriculture - PPI annual change, 2018- 2019
[2015=100]

The next release on this subject will be on October 14, 2019.

Disclaimer

TURKSTAT - Turkish Statistical Institute published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 08:01:02 UTC
