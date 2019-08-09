TURKSTAT Turkish Statistical Institute : Red Meat Production Statistics

Total red meat production was estimated as 255 455 tonnes in the 2nd quarter
While red meat production increased by 20.8% according to the previous quarter, it decreased by 4.1% when compared with the same quarter of last year. In total red meat production, the amount produced by slaughterhouses was 176 thousand 629 tonnes.
Cattle meat production was estimated as 223 thousand 693 tonnes
While cattle meat production increased by 16.9% according to the previous quarter, it decreased by 5.2% when compared with the same quarter of last year.
Sheep meat production was estimated as 30 thousand 600 tonnes
While sheep meat production increased 70.6% according to the previous quarter, it increased 11.9% when compared with the same quarter of last year.
The next release on this subject will be on November 12, 2019.
Disclaimer
TURKSTAT - Turkish Statistical Institute published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 08:20:05 UTC