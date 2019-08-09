TURKSTAT Turkish Statistical Institute : Red Meat Production Statistics

Total red meat production was estimated as 255 455 tonnes in the 2nd quarter



While red meat production increased by 20.8% according to the previous quarter, it decreased by 4.1% when compared with the same quarter of last year. In total red meat production, the amount produced by slaughterhouses was 176 thousand 629 tonnes.



Cattle meat production was estimated as 223 thousand 693 tonnes



While cattle meat production increased by 16.9% according to the previous quarter, it decreased by 5.2% when compared with the same quarter of last year.



Sheep meat production was estimated as 30 thousand 600 tonnes



While sheep meat production increased 70.6% according to the previous quarter, it increased 11.9% when compared with the same quarter of last year.



The next release on this subject will be on November 12, 2019.