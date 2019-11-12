TURKSTAT Turkish Statistical Institute : Red Meat Production Statistics

Total red meat production was estimated as 443 014 tonnes in the 3rd quarter

While red meat production increased by 73.4% according to the previous quarter that kurban festival was realized, it increased by 30.5% when compared with the same quarter of last year. In total red meat production, the amount produced by slaughterhouses was 180 thousand 759 tonnes.

Cattle meat production was estimated as 398 thousand 24 tonnes

While cattle meat production increased by 77.9% according to the previous quarter, it increased by 29.8% when compared with the same quarter of last year.



Sheep meat production was estimated as 34 thousand 726 tonnes

While sheep meat production increased 13.5% according to the previous quarter, it increased 21.7% when compared with the same quarter of last year.