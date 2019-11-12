Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

TURKSTAT Turkish Statistical Institute : Red Meat Production Statistics

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 03:20am EST

Total red meat production was estimated as 443 014 tonnes in the 3rd quarter

While red meat production increased by 73.4% according to the previous quarter that kurban festival was realized, it increased by 30.5% when compared with the same quarter of last year. In total red meat production, the amount produced by slaughterhouses was 180 thousand 759 tonnes.

Cattle meat production was estimated as 398 thousand 24 tonnes

While cattle meat production increased by 77.9% according to the previous quarter, it increased by 29.8% when compared with the same quarter of last year.

Sheep meat production was estimated as 34 thousand 726 tonnes

While sheep meat production increased 13.5% according to the previous quarter, it increased 21.7% when compared with the same quarter of last year.

Disclaimer

TURKSTAT - Turkish Statistical Institute published this content on 12 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2019 08:19:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:44aHyundai Development-led group picked for South Korea's Asiana stake
RE
03:41aVisa to acquire stake in Nigeria's Interswitch
RE
03:38aSouth African state airline says could cut more than 900 jobs
RE
03:36aHuawei to give staff $286 million bonus for helping it ride out U.S. curbs
RE
03:35aEuro zone banks rushing to cash in on ECB's tiered rate - Coeure
RE
03:28aCambodian opposition veteran meets Malaysian MPs in democracy push
RE
03:27aL'Oreal, Nestle score big at Alibaba's Singles' Day shopping fest
RE
03:26aGiant Aramco listing a critical test for young Saudi exchange
RE
03:25aWORLD GOLD COUNCIL : New survey highlights substantial opportunities for gold
PU
03:20aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Red Meat Production Statistics
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
2INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG: FY 2019: FINAL QUARTER AND FULL YEAR EARNINGS IN LINE WIT..
3EVOTEC SE : EVOTEC : REPORTS FIRST NINE-MONTH 2019 RESULTS AND CORPORATE UPDATES
4ILIAD : ILIAD : Iliad announces a plan to launch a 1.4 billion share buyback offer on the open market at a pr..
5Google signs healthcare data and cloud computing deal with Ascension

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group