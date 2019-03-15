Log in
TURKSTAT Turkish Statistical Institute : Retail Sales Indices

03/15/2019 | 04:09am EDT
Retail sales volume decreased by 6.7% compared with the same month of previous year

Calendar adjusted retail sales volume with constant prices decreased by 6.7% in January 2019 compared with the same month of previous year. In the same month food, drinks and tobacco sales decreased by 2.9%, non-food (except automotive fuel) sales decreased by 10.3%, automotive fuel sales decreased by 2.8%.

Calendar adjusted retail sales volume annual rate of change, January 2019
[2015=100]

Retail sales volume increased by 1.3% compared with the previous month

Seasonal and calendar adjusted retail sales volume with constant prices increased by 1.3% in January 2019 compared with the previous month. In the same month non-food (except automotive fuel) sales increased by 0.5%, automotive fuel sales increased by 4.8%, food, drinks and tobacco sales remained stable.

Seasonal and calendar adjusted retail sales volume monthly rate of change, January 2019
[2015=100]

Retail turnover increased by 12.1% compared with the same month of previous year

Calendar adjusted retail turnover with current prices increased by 12.1% in January 2019 compared with the same month of previous year. In the same month food, drinks and tobacco sales increased by 17.9%, non-food (except automotive fuel) sales increased by 10.6%, automotive fuel sales increased by 7%.

Retail turnover increased by 2.4% compared with the previous month

Seasonal and calendar adjusted retail turnover with current prices increased by 2.4% in January 2019 compared with the previous month. In the same month food, drinks and tobacco sales increased by 2.1%, non-food (except automotive fuel) sales increased by 1.5%, automotive fuel sales increased by 5.3%.

Retail sales indices, January 2019
[2015=100]

The next release on this subject will be on April 16, 2019.

Disclaimer

TURKSTAT - Turkish Statistical Institute published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 08:08:03 UTC
