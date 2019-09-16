TURKSTAT Turkish Statistical Institute : Retail Sales Indices

Retail sales volume decreased by 3.7% compared with the same month of previous year

Calendar adjusted retail sales volume with constant prices decreased by 3.7% in July 2019 compared with the same month of previous year. In the same month food, drinks and tobacco sales decreased by 1%, non-food (except automotive fuel) sales decreased by 4.5%, automotive fuel sales decreased by 5%.

Calendar adjusted retail sales volume annual rate of change, July 2019

[2015=100]



Retail sales volume decreased by 1.5% compared with the previous month

Seasonal and calendar adjusted retail sales volume with constant prices decreased by 1.5% in July 2019 compared with the previous month. In the same month non-food (except automotive fuel) sales decreased by 2.8%, automotive fuel sales decreased by 0.3%, food, drinks and tobacco sales remained stable.

Seasonal and calendar adjusted retail sales volume monthly rate of change, July 2019

[2015=100]



Retail turnover increased by 13.2% compared with the same month of previous year

Calendar adjusted retail turnover with current prices increased by 13.2% in July 2019 compared with the same month of previous year. In the same month food, drinks and tobacco sales increased by 18%, non-food (except automotive fuel) sales increased by 13.7%, automotive fuel sales increased by 5.8%.

Retail turnover increased by 0.8% compared with the previous month

Seasonal and calendar adjusted retail turnover with current prices increased by 0.8% in July 2019 compared with the previous month. In the same month food, drinks and tobacco sales increased by 1.8%, automotive fuel sales increased by 2.8%, non-food (except automotive fuel) sales decreased by 0.5%.

Retail sales indices, July 2019

[2015=100]





The next release on this subject will be on October 15, 2019.