Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

TURKSTAT Turkish Statistical Institute : Retail Sales Indices

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/13/2020 | 03:53am EDT
Retail sales volume increased by 10.6% on annual basis

Retail sales volume with constant prices (2015=100) increased by 10.6% in February 2020 compared with the same month of previous year. In the same month food, drinks and tobacco sales increased by 9.6%, non-food (except automotive fuel) sales increased by 14.7%, automotive fuel sales increased by 1.8%.

Retail sales volume annual rate of change (%), February 2020

Retail sales volume increased by 1.4% on monthly basis

Retail sales volume with constant prices increased by 1.4% in February 2020 compared with the previous month. In the same month food, drinks and tobacco sales increased by 3%, non-food (except automotive fuel) sales increased by 1.9%, automotive fuel sales decreased by 1.9%.

Retail sales volume monthly rate of change (%), February 2020

Retail sales volume annual and monthly rate of change(%), February 2020

Retail turnover increased by 21.8% on annual basis

Retail turnover with current prices increased by 21.8% in February 2020 compared with the same month of previous year. In the same month food, drinks and tobacco sales increased by 24.7%, non-food (except automotive fuel) sales increased by 25.2%, automotive fuel sales increased by 8.3%.

Retail turnover annual rate of change(%), February 2020

Retail turnover increased by 2.2% on monthly basis

Retail turnover with current prices increased by 2.2% in February 2020 compared with the previous month. In the same month food, drinks and tobacco sales increased by 4.2%, non-food (except automotive fuel) sales increased by 3.4%, automotive fuel sales decreased by 4.3%.
Retail turnover monthly rate of change(%), February 2020

Retail turnover annual and monthly rate of change (%), February 2020

The next release on this subject will be on May 14, 2020.
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________
EXPLANATIONS

Annual changes refer to the change of calendar adjusted index values compared to the same month of the previous year.

Monthly changes refer to the change in seasonally and calendar adjusted index values compared to the previous month.

Value Added Tax (VAT) Declarations are used as the data source in the calculation of Retail Sales Indices. With the Tax Procedure Law Circular No. 126, dated 23 March 2020; The deadlines for submission of VAT Declarations, which must be submitted by the end of March 26, 2020, have been extended until the end of Friday, April 24, 2020, and all the VAT Declarations of February 2020 have not been submitted by the relevant parties. For this reason, Retail Sales Indices for February 2020 were calculated using alternative data sources such as e-invoice, e-archive invoice and card payment data in addition to VAT declarations in line with international norms and methodologies. After the VAT Declaration data are provided, the published indexes will be revised if necessary.

Disclaimer

TURKSTAT - Turkish Statistical Institute published this content on 13 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2020 07:52:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:53aAs death toll soars, UK finance minister warns economy could shrink by 30% - report
RE
04:49aThailand job losses may hit 10 mln if virus outbreak drags on
RE
04:48aSunak says Britain's GDP may fall by up to 30% amid virus crisis - paper
RE
04:46aJapan faces higher risk of job losses, data analysis shows
RE
04:43aGULF RESOURCES : Reports Q1 2019 Results and Updates on Recent Developments
PU
04:43aGulf Resources Announces Temporary Suspension of Trial Production at its well in Sichuan Province
PU
04:28aGULF RESOURCES : Announces 2018 Financial Results and Provides Management Commentary About the Future
PU
04:08aJAPAN EXCHANGE : Apr. 13, 2020OSE Deletion of Component Issues for the TSE Mothers Index
PU
03:53aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Retail Sales Indices
PU
03:43aIndonesia's first-quarter biodiesel consumption at 2.1 million kilolitres, likely to miss target this year
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET INC. : THE U.S. VS. CHINA: Who is Winning the Key Technology Battles? -- Journal Report
2SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : THE U.S. VS. CHINA: Who is Winning the Key -2-
3ALLY FINANCIAL INC. : Banks to Give Peek at Sector's Challenges -- WSJ
4AIB GROUP PLC : Ireland's AIB approves 25,000 loan payment breaks - CEO
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Virgin Galactic to run as a critical infrastructure business during pandemic
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group