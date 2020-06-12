TURKSTAT Turkish Statistical Institute : Retail Sales Indices

Retail sales volume decreased by 19.3% on annual basis

Retail sales volume with constant prices (2015=100) decreased by 19.3% in April 2020 compared with the same month of previous year. In the same month non-food (except automotive fuel) sales decreased by 36.7%, automotive fuel sales decreased by 20.1%, food, drinks and tobacco sales increased by 12.5%.

Retail sales volume annual rate of change (%), April 2020



Retail sales volume decreased by 21.0% on monthly basis

Retail sales volume with constant prices decreased by 21.0% in April 2020 compared with the previous month. In the same month food, drinks and tobacco sales decreased by 5.2%, non-food (except automotive fuel) sales decreased by 31.5%, automotive fuel sales decreased by 23.1%.

Retail sales volume monthly rate of change (%), April 2020



Retail sales volume annual and monthly rate of change (%), April 2020

Retail turnover decreased by 13.6% on annual basis

Retail turnover with current prices decreased by 13.6% in April 2020 compared with the same month of previous year. In the same month non-food (except automotive fuel) sales decreased by 29.1%, automotive fuel sales decreased by 35.8%, food, drinks and tobacco sales increased by 26.8%.

Retail turnover annual rate of change (%), April 2020



Retail turnover decreased by 20.5% on monthly basis

Retail turnover with current prices decreased by 20.5% in April 2020 compared with the previous month. In the same month food, drinks and tobacco sales decreased by 3.3%, non-food (except automotive fuel) sales decreased by 29.8%, automotive fuel sales decreased by 31.8%.

Retail turnover monthly rate of change (%), April 2020



Retail turnover annual and monthly rate of change (%), April 2020

The next release on this subject will be on July 13, 2020.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________

EXPLANATIONS:

Annual changes refer to the change of calendar adjusted index values compared to the same month of the previous year.

Monthly changes refer to the change in seasonally and calendar adjusted index values compared to the previous month.

Value Added Tax (VAT) Declarations are used as the data source in the calculation of Retail Sales Indices. With the General Communique on Tax Procedure Law No. 518, dated 24 March 2020; The deadlines for submission of March, April and May 2020 VAT Declarations have been extended until the end of Monday, July 27, 2020, and all the VAT Declarations of April 2020 have not been submitted by the relevant parties. For this reason, Retail Sales Indices for April 2020 were calculated using alternative data sources such as e-invoice and e-archive invoice, card payment data in addition to VAT declarations in line with international norms and methodologies. After the VAT Declaration data are provided, the published indexes will be revised if necessary.