TURKSTAT Turkish Statistical Institute : Road Motor Vehicles

At the end of February, the total number of road motor vehicles registered reached 22 940 636

The total number of road motor vehicles registered to the traffic reached 22 million 940 thousand 636 by the end of February. Within the total, cars represented 54.3%, followed by small trucks 16.4%, motorcycles 14%, tractors 8.2%, trucks 3.7%, minibuses 2.1%, buses 1% and special purpose vehicles 0.3%.

In February, 34 025 road motor vehicle registrations were recorded

Within 34 thousand 25 vehicle registrations in February, cars accounted for 54.3%, followed by motorcycles 22.7%, small trucks 12.9% and tractors 4.6%. Minibuses, buses, trucks and special purpose vehicles constituted 5.5% of new registrations.

The number of road motor vehicle registrations decreased by 48.8% compared with the previous month

In February, the number of road motor vehicle registrations decreased by 48.8% compared with the previous month. Cars, minibuses, buses, small trucks and trucks decreased by 58.4%, 33.5%, 47.3%, 62.3% and 48.6% respectively. Motorcycles, special purpose vehicles and tractors increased by 30.1%, 97% and 5%.

The number of road motor vehicles registered decreased by 45.8% compared with the same month of the previous year

In February, the number of road motor vehicle registrations decreased by 45.8% compared with the same month of the previous year. Cars, minibuses, buses, small trucks, trucks and tractors decreased by 49.8%, 29.3%, 45.2%, 57.3%, 64.9% and 64.8% respectively. Motorcycles and special purpose vehicles increased by 2% and 85.8%.

In the period of January-February, the total number of road motor vehicles in traffic increased by 74 715

While 25 thousand 796 road motor vehicles were withdrawn, 100 thousand 511 road motor vehicles were added in January-February period. Hence, the total number of road motor vehicles registered increased by 74 thousand 715.

535 037 road motor vehicles handed over in February

Among 535 thousand 37 vehicles handed over(1), cars accounted for 70.2% followed by small trucks 17.1%, motorcycles 3.9% and tractors 3.4%. Minibuses, buses, trucks and special purpose vehicles constituted 5.4% of the handed over motor vehicles in February.

The ratio of cars registered using LPG was 37.8%

At the end of February, among 12 million 445 thousand 592 registered cars, the share of LPG-fuelled cars was 37.8% followed by diesel-fuelled cars with 37% and gasoline-fuelled cars with 24.8%. The share of electric or hybrid cars is 0.05% and the cars with unknown(2)fuel type was 0.3%.

In February, 18 464 cars were registered to the traffic

In terms of the distribution of trademarks for the 18 thousand 464 new registered cars in February, Renault recorded 15%, Fiat 14.9%, Volkswagen 11.6%, Hyundai 7.5%, Honda 6.4%, Toyota 5.3%, Peugeot 4.6%, Nissan 4.3%, Dacia 4%, Skoda 3.7% and the other trademarks 22.7% of the total.

Most frequent engine size was 1501-1600 for registered cars

Within 62 thousand 870 cars registered to traffic in January-February period, 40.1% of them had engine size 1501-1600, 27% had 1401-1500, 17.2% had 1301-1400, 10.3% had 1300 or less, 4.4% had 1601-2000, 0.9% had 2001 and above engine size.

Most frequent colour was white for registered cars

Within 62 thousand 870 cars registered to traffic in January-February period, 54.7% of them were white, 22.5% were grey, 7.5% were black, 5.4% were red and 10% were in other colours.

The next release on this subject will be on May 2, 2019.



EXPLANATIONS

(1) Road motor vehicles handed over are that the owners of them had changed through the notaries for one time or more.

(2) Unknown includes the cars for which the type of fuel field in the license was entered incorrectly or left blank.

