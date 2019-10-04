TURKSTAT Turkish Statistical Institute : Road Motor Vehicles

At the end of August, the total number of road motor vehicles registered reached 23 113 030

The total number of road motor vehicles registered to the traffic reached 23 million 113 thousand 30 by the end of August. Within the total, cars represented 54.1%, followed by small trucks 16.4%, motorcycles 14.3%, tractors 8.2%, trucks 3.7%, minibuses 2.1%, buses 0.9% and special purpose vehicles 0.3%.

In August, 39 110 road motor vehicle registrations were recorded

Within 39 thousand 110 vehicle registrations in August, cars accounted for 49.8%, followed by motorcycles 33.4%, small trucks 9.3% and tractors 5%. Minibuses, buses, trucks and special purpose vehicles constituted 2.5% of new registrations.

The number of road motor vehicle registrations decreased by 42.2% compared with the previous month

In August, the number of road motor vehicle registrations decreased by 42.2% compared with the previous month. Cars, minibuses, buses, small trucks, trucks, motorcycles special purpose vehicles and tractors decreased by 49.4%, 23.5%, 15.7%, 40% 51.8%, 30.5%, 38.6% and 24.1% respectively.

The number of road motor vehicles registered decreased by 38.7% compared with the same month of the previous year

In August, the number of road motor vehicle registrations decreased by 38.7% compared with the same month of the previous year. Cars, minibuses, buses, small trucks, trucks, motorcycles, special purpose vehicles and tractors decreased by 47.1%, 52.9%, 52.9%, 46.2%, 40.4%, 15.5%, 43.4% and 31.5% respectively.

In the period of January-August, the total number of road motor vehicles in traffic increased by 240 279

While 179 thousand 665 road motor vehicles were withdrawn, 419 thousand 944 road motor vehicles were added in January-August period. Hence, the total number of road motor vehicles registered increased by 240 thousand 279.

624 936 road motor vehicles handed over in August

Among 624 thousand 936 vehicles handed over(1), cars accounted for 71.1% followed by small trucks 15.6%, motorcycles 5.7% and tractors 2.8%. Minibuses, buses, trucks and special purpose vehicles constituted 4.8% of the handed over motor vehicles in August.

The ratio of cars registered using LPG was 37.7%

At the end of August, among 12 million 505 thousand 20 registered cars, the share of LPG-fuelled cars was 37.7% followed by diesel-fuelled cars with 37.6% and gasoline-fuelled cars with 24.4%. The share of electric or hybrid cars is 0.1% and the cars with unknown(2) fuel type was 0.3%.

In August, 19 463 cars were registered to the traffic

In terms of the distribution of trademarks for the 19 thousand 463 new registered cars in August, Volkswagen recorded 15.6%, Renault 13.5%, Fiat 9.4%, Toyota 6.8%, Honda 5.7%, Peugeot 5.3%, Mercedes-Benz 5%, Hyundai 5%, Opel 4.2%, Skoda 4.1% and the other trademarks 25.4% of the total.

Most frequent engine size was 1501-1600 for registered cars

Within 228 thousand 842 cars registered to traffic in January-August period, 38.2% of them had engine size 1501-1600, 28.5% had 1401-1500, 13.7% had 1301-1400, 12.2% had 1300 or less, 6.1% had 1601-2000, 1.2% had 2001 and above engine size.

Most frequent colour was white for registered cars

Within 228 thousand 842 cars registered to traffic in January-August period, 53.8% of them were white, 23.8% were grey, 6.9% were black, 5.6% were red and 9.9% were in other colours.

The next release on this subject will be on November 5, 2019.



EXPLANATIONS

(1) Road motor vehicles handed over are that the owners of them had changed through the notaries for one time or more.

(2) Unknown includes the cars for which the type of fuel field in the license was entered incorrectly or left blank.

