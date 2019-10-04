Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

TURKSTAT Turkish Statistical Institute : Road Motor Vehicles

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 04:32am EDT
At the end of August, the total number of road motor vehicles registered reached 23 113 030

The total number of road motor vehicles registered to the traffic reached 23 million 113 thousand 30 by the end of August. Within the total, cars represented 54.1%, followed by small trucks 16.4%, motorcycles 14.3%, tractors 8.2%, trucks 3.7%, minibuses 2.1%, buses 0.9% and special purpose vehicles 0.3%.

In August, 39 110 road motor vehicle registrations were recorded

Within 39 thousand 110 vehicle registrations in August, cars accounted for 49.8%, followed by motorcycles 33.4%, small trucks 9.3% and tractors 5%. Minibuses, buses, trucks and special purpose vehicles constituted 2.5% of new registrations.

The number of road motor vehicle registrations decreased by 42.2% compared with the previous month

In August, the number of road motor vehicle registrations decreased by 42.2% compared with the previous month. Cars, minibuses, buses, small trucks, trucks, motorcycles special purpose vehicles and tractors decreased by 49.4%, 23.5%, 15.7%, 40% 51.8%, 30.5%, 38.6% and 24.1% respectively.

The number of road motor vehicles registered decreased by 38.7% compared with the same month of the previous year

In August, the number of road motor vehicle registrations decreased by 38.7% compared with the same month of the previous year. Cars, minibuses, buses, small trucks, trucks, motorcycles, special purpose vehicles and tractors decreased by 47.1%, 52.9%, 52.9%, 46.2%, 40.4%, 15.5%, 43.4% and 31.5% respectively.

In the period of January-August, the total number of road motor vehicles in traffic increased by 240 279

While 179 thousand 665 road motor vehicles were withdrawn, 419 thousand 944 road motor vehicles were added in January-August period. Hence, the total number of road motor vehicles registered increased by 240 thousand 279.

624 936 road motor vehicles handed over in August

Among 624 thousand 936 vehicles handed over(1), cars accounted for 71.1% followed by small trucks 15.6%, motorcycles 5.7% and tractors 2.8%. Minibuses, buses, trucks and special purpose vehicles constituted 4.8% of the handed over motor vehicles in August.

The ratio of cars registered using LPG was 37.7%

At the end of August, among 12 million 505 thousand 20 registered cars, the share of LPG-fuelled cars was 37.7% followed by diesel-fuelled cars with 37.6% and gasoline-fuelled cars with 24.4%. The share of electric or hybrid cars is 0.1% and the cars with unknown(2) fuel type was 0.3%.

In August, 19 463 cars were registered to the traffic

In terms of the distribution of trademarks for the 19 thousand 463 new registered cars in August, Volkswagen recorded 15.6%, Renault 13.5%, Fiat 9.4%, Toyota 6.8%, Honda 5.7%, Peugeot 5.3%, Mercedes-Benz 5%, Hyundai 5%, Opel 4.2%, Skoda 4.1% and the other trademarks 25.4% of the total.

Most frequent engine size was 1501-1600 for registered cars

Within 228 thousand 842 cars registered to traffic in January-August period, 38.2% of them had engine size 1501-1600, 28.5% had 1401-1500, 13.7% had 1301-1400, 12.2% had 1300 or less, 6.1% had 1601-2000, 1.2% had 2001 and above engine size.

Most frequent colour was white for registered cars

Within 228 thousand 842 cars registered to traffic in January-August period, 53.8% of them were white, 23.8% were grey, 6.9% were black, 5.6% were red and 9.9% were in other colours.

The next release on this subject will be on November 5, 2019.

EXPLANATIONS
(1) Road motor vehicles handed over are that the owners of them had changed through the notaries for one time or more.
(2) Unknown includes the cars for which the type of fuel field in the license was entered incorrectly or left blank.

Disclaimer

TURKSTAT - Turkish Statistical Institute published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 08:31:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:02aMINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEFENSE OF SOCIALIST REPU : Vietnam, India hold the twelfth defence policy dialogue
PU
05:02aSTATISTICAL NEWS RELEASE : Insurers have relatively sustainable equity investments
PU
05:00aEUROPE : European stocks aided by Fed hopes even as worst week in a year looms
RE
04:57aABI ASSOCIATION OF BRITISH INSURERS : responds to FCA interim report on its market study into the pricing of home and motor insurance
PU
04:52aTaiwan Sept exports seen rising for second month, inflation quickens
RE
04:47aSTATISTICAL OFFICE OF REPUBLIC OF SLOVENIA : Most of Slovenia's trade in goods was generated by the 1,000 largest exporters and importers
PU
04:45aMalaysia's Petronas sets up $350 million venture capital fund
RE
04:43aSouth African defence group Denel reports $125 mln loss
RE
04:42aDE-RISKING : the hidden issue hindering SDG progress and threatening survival of small island states
PU
04:37aEUREX FURTHER ON THE WAY UP : September figures overall satisfying
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Trump hails 'nice victory' on trade as EU whisky, wine makers left reeling
2APPLE INC. : APPLE : chief says hopes to see trade barriers near zero
3Oil ends little changed after touching near two-month lows
4ARYZTA : ARYZTA : announces binding offer to sell the majority of its Picard stake for total consideration of ..
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group