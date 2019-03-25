Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

TURKSTAT Turkish Statistical Institute : Sectoral Confidence Indices

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/25/2019 | 03:35am EDT
Services confidence index realized as 81.6

Seasonally adjusted confidence index which was 79.5 for services in February increased by 2.6% in March to 81.6. In services sector; business situation, demand-turnover and demand-turnover expectation indices increased by 3%, 3.2% and 1.9% respectively compared to the previous month to 77.3, 74.8 and 92.7.

Retail trade confidence index realized as 90.7

Seasonally adjusted retail trade confidence index decreased by 0.1% in March to 90.7. In retail trade sector; business activity-sales expectation index decreased by 3.9% compared to the previous month to 82.1. However business activity-sales and current volume of stock indices increased by 4% and 0.2% respectively to 77 and 112.9.

Seasonally adjusted sectoral confidence indices, March 2019

Construction confidence index realized as 54.1

Seasonally adjusted construction confidence index which was 51.8 in previous month increased by 4.4% in March to 54.1. In construction sector; current overall order books and total employment expectation indices increased by 1.9% and 6.1% respectively compared to the previous month to 41.6 and 66.6.

Seasonally adjusted sectoral confidence indices, sub-indices and the rate of
changes, March 2019

The next release on this subject will be on April 24, 2019.
______________________________________________________________________________________
EXPLANATIONS

Sectoral confidence indices can take value between 0 and 200. It indicates an optimistic outlook when the index is above 100, but it indicates a pessimistic outlook when it is below 100.

Disclaimer

TURKSTAT - Turkish Statistical Institute published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 07:34:25 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:00aOil prices slip amid worries of severe economic slowdown
RE
03:45aALCOA OF AUSTRALIA : recruiting university graduates now
PU
03:35aCENTRAL BANK OF REPUBLIC OF TURKEY : Press Release on Market Developments (2019-13)
PU
03:35aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Sectoral Confidence Indices
PU
03:30aSouth Africa's rand slides as global recession fears hit emerging markets
RE
03:29aSouth Africa's 2019 maize crop seen down 16 pct on drought conditions
RE
03:29aSouth Africa's Naspers to float e-commerce ventures
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : invites pilots, regulators to briefing as it looks to return 737 MAX to servic..
2DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : , Commerzbank Hit Snag
3ALPHABET : ALPHABET : YouTube denies report of plans to cancel high-end dramas, comedies
4BIOARCTIC AB : BIOARCTIC : partner Eisai to give poster presentations on BAN2401 in early Alzheimer's disease ..
5BP : BP : U.S. buyers of Venezuelan oil sub in Shell, BP offshore crude

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.