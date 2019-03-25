TURKSTAT Turkish Statistical Institute : Sectoral Confidence Indices

Services confidence index realized as 81.6

Seasonally adjusted confidence index which was 79.5 for services in February increased by 2.6% in March to 81.6. In services sector; business situation, demand-turnover and demand-turnover expectation indices increased by 3%, 3.2% and 1.9% respectively compared to the previous month to 77.3, 74.8 and 92.7.

Retail trade confidence index realized as 90.7

Seasonally adjusted retail trade confidence index decreased by 0.1% in March to 90.7. In retail trade sector; business activity-sales expectation index decreased by 3.9% compared to the previous month to 82.1. However business activity-sales and current volume of stock indices increased by 4% and 0.2% respectively to 77 and 112.9.

Seasonally adjusted sectoral confidence indices, March 2019



Construction confidence index realized as 54.1

Seasonally adjusted construction confidence index which was 51.8 in previous month increased by 4.4% in March to 54.1. In construction sector; current overall order books and total employment expectation indices increased by 1.9% and 6.1% respectively compared to the previous month to 41.6 and 66.6.

The next release on this subject will be on April 24, 2019.

EXPLANATIONS

Sectoral confidence indices can take value between 0 and 200. It indicates an optimistic outlook when the index is above 100, but it indicates a pessimistic outlook when it is below 100.