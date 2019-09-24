Log in
TURKSTAT Turkish Statistical Institute : Sectoral Confidence Indices

09/24/2019 | 04:07am EDT
Services confidence index realized as 89.3

Seasonally adjusted confidence index which was 89.1 for services in August increased by 0.2% in September to 89.3. In services sector; business situation and demand-turnover indices increased by 1.9% and 1% respectively compared to the previous month to 87 and 85.4. Demand-turnover expectation index decreased by 2.2% to 95.4.

Retail trade confidence index realized as 97.6

Seasonally adjusted retail trade confidence index increased by 2.7% in September to 97.6. In retail trade sector; business activity-sales, current volume of stock and business activity-sales expectation indices increased by 4.1%, 1% and 3.4% respectively compared to the previous month to 89, 105.8 and 98.1.

Seasonally adjusted sectoral confidence indices, September 2019

Construction confidence index realized as 60.1

Seasonally adjusted construction confidence index which was 55.5 in previous month increased by 8.3% in September to 60.1. In construction sector; current overall order books and total employment expectation indices increased by 6.6% and 9.4% respectively compared to the previous month to 44.4 and 75.9.

Seasonally adjusted sectoral confidence indices, sub-indices and the rate of
changes,September 2019

The next release on this subject will be on October 25, 2019.
_____________________________________________________________________________
EXPLANATIONS

Sectoral confidence indices can take value between 0 and 200. It indicates an optimistic outlook when the index is above 100, but it indicates a pessimistic outlook when it is below 100.

Disclaimer

TURKSTAT - Turkish Statistical Institute published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 08:06:05 UTC
