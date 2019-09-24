TURKSTAT Turkish Statistical Institute : Sectoral Confidence Indices

Services confidence index realized as 89.3

Seasonally adjusted confidence index which was 89.1 for services in August increased by 0.2% in September to 89.3. In services sector; business situation and demand-turnover indices increased by 1.9% and 1% respectively compared to the previous month to 87 and 85.4. Demand-turnover expectation index decreased by 2.2% to 95.4.

Retail trade confidence index realized as 97.6

Seasonally adjusted retail trade confidence index increased by 2.7% in September to 97.6. In retail trade sector; business activity-sales, current volume of stock and business activity-sales expectation indices increased by 4.1%, 1% and 3.4% respectively compared to the previous month to 89, 105.8 and 98.1.

Seasonally adjusted sectoral confidence indices, September 2019



Construction confidence index realized as 60.1

Seasonally adjusted construction confidence index which was 55.5 in previous month increased by 8.3% in September to 60.1. In construction sector; current overall order books and total employment expectation indices increased by 6.6% and 9.4% respectively compared to the previous month to 44.4 and 75.9.

Seasonally adjusted sectoral confidence indices, sub-indices and the rate of

changes,September 2019



The next release on this subject will be on October 25, 2019.

_____________________________________________________________________________

EXPLANATIONS

Sectoral confidence indices can take value between 0 and 200. It indicates an optimistic outlook when the index is above 100, but it indicates a pessimistic outlook when it is below 100.