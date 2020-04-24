TURKSTAT Turkish Statistical Institute : Sectoral Confidence Indices

Log in
04/24/2020 | 07:08am EDT
Confidence index decreased in services, retail trade and construction sectors

Seasonally adjusted confidence index decreased by 50.1% in services, 26.0% in retail trade and 42.2% in construction sectors in April compared to the previous month.

Seasonally adjusted sectoral confidence indices, April 2020

Seasonally adjusted sectoral confidence indices, sub-indices and the rate of changes, April 2020

Services confidence index realized as 46.1
Seasonally adjusted confidence index which was 92.5 for services in March decreased by 50.1% in April to 46.1. In services sector compared to the previous month, demand-turnover over past three months sub-index decreased by 45.9% to 48.3. Business situation over past three months sub-index decreased by 47.1% to 47.9 and demand-turnover expectation over next three months sub-index decreased by 56.8% to 42.2.
Seasonally adjusted services confidence and tendency indices, April 2020

Retail trade confidence index realized as 75.2
Seasonally adjusted retail trade confidence index decreased by 26.0% in April to 75.2. In retail trade sector compared to the previous month, current volume of stock sub-index increased by 9.7% to 118.5. Business activity-sales over past three months sub-index decreased by 39.9% to 56.7 and business activity-sales expectation over next three months sub-index decreased by 50.8% to 50.5.

Seasonally adjusted retail trade confidence and tendency indices, April 2020

Construction confidence index realized as 44.7
Seasonally adjusted construction confidence index which was 77.2 in previous month decreased by 42.2% in April to 44.7. In construction sector compared to the previous month, total employment expectation over next three months sub-index decreased by 40.9% to 55.1. Current overall order books sub-index became 34.2 by decreasing 44.1%.

Seasonally adjusted construction confidence and tendency indices, April 2020

In construction sector, 82.8% of the enterprises indicated at least one factor limiting their activities while 17.2% of the enterprises indicated none in April. Among the main factors limiting activities in construction sector; 'other factors' which was 1.9% in March realized as 50.7% in April, 'insufficient demand' which was 31.1% in March realized as 42.4% in April, 'financial constraints' which was 42.0% in March realized as 39.0% in April.
The next release on this subject will be on May 22, 2020.
___________________________________________________________________________________________________

EXPLANATIONS

Sectoral confidence indices can take value between 0 and 200. It indicates an optimistic outlook when the index is above 100, but it indicates a pessimistic outlook when it is below 100.

Disclaimer

TURKSTAT - Turkish Statistical Institute published this content on 24 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2020 11:07:08 UTC
