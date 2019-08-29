Log in
TURKSTAT Turkish Statistical Institute : Solid Fuels

08/29/2019 | 04:01am EDT
Maximum production and delivery were in lignite
Marketable production of solid fuels was 79 thousand 726 tonnes for hard coal, 6 million 211 thousand 135 tonnes for lignite(1) and 361 thousand 188 tonnes for coke derived from hard coal in June 2019. For the same month, deliveries(2) were 2 million 418 thousand 321 tonnes for hard coal, 6 million 96 thousand 498 tonnes for lignite and 350 thousand 492 tonnes for coke derived from hard coal.

The lowest ratio of production to deliveries was in hard coal
The lowest ratio(3) of marketable production to deliveries was in hard coal by 3.3%. This ratio was 101.9% for lignite and 103.1% for coke derived from hard coal.

Ratio of production to deliveries, June 2019

Hard coal and lignite were delivered mostly to the thermal power plants
Distribution of solid fuels according to breakdown of main delivery places was 56.3% to thermal power plants, 21.2% to coking plants, 7.2% to industry (except iron and steel industry) for hard coal whereas, 88.1% to thermal power plants, 7.5% to industry (except iron and steel industry) for lignite and 97.9% to iron and steel industry for coke derived from hard coal.

The next release on this subject will be on September 27, 2019.

EXPLANATIONS
(1) Asphaltite is included within lignite.
(2) Dispatching of the fuel from production, imports and stocks for consuming purposes.
(3) It shows the proportion of marketable production in deliveries.
Ratio of production to deliveries = (marketable production quantity / delivery quantity)*100

Disclaimer

TURKSTAT - Turkish Statistical Institute published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 08:00:08 UTC
