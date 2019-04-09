Log in
TURKSTAT Turkish Statistical Institute : The Rates of Real Profits Created by Means of Financial Investment

04/09/2019 | 04:58am EDT
Maximum monthly real profit rate was realized in US Dollar

US Dollar, one of the financial investment tools, yielded the highest monthly real profit with the rates of 1.98% and 2.53% according to domestic producer price index (D-PPI) and consumer price index (CPI), respectively.

According to D-PPI, the monthly real profit rate of Euro and gold (ingot) yielded real profit with the rates of 1.60%, 0.83%. However, the monthly real profit rate of investors of deposit interest, government domestic debt instruments (GDDI) and stock exchange lost by 0.18%, 3.48% and 3.50% respectively. According to CPI, the monthly real profit rate of Euro, gold (ingot) and deposit interest yielded real profit with the rates of 2.16%, 1.38%, 0.37% respectively. However, the monthly real profit rate of investors of GDDI and stock exchange lost by 2.95% and 2.98% respectively.

Stock exchange made the highest real profit with the rates of 7.59% according to D-PPI and 7.45% according to CPI, quarterly. In the same period, investors of Euro made the highest loss with the rates of 0.10% and 0.22% according to D-PPI and CPI.

Bi-annually, GDDI made the highest real profit with the rates of 24.31% according to D-PPI, 18.48% according to CPI. In the same period, investors of Euro made the highest loss with the rates of 15.00% and 18.98% according to D-PPI and CPI, respectively.

Maximum annual real profit was created by US Dollar investors

Annually, US Dollar made the highest real profit with the rates of 8.27% according to D-PPI and 17.25% according to CPI. However in the same period, investors of stock exchange made the highest loss with the rates of 33.28% according to D-PPI and 27.74% according to CPI.

The monthly real profit rates created by means of financial investment, March 2019

The next release on this subject will be on May 09, 2019.

Disclaimer

TURKSTAT - Turkish Statistical Institute published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 08:57:02 UTC
