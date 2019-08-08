Log in
TURKSTAT Turkish Statistical Institute : The Rates of Real Profits Created by Means of Financial Investment

08/08/2019
Maximum monthly real profit rate was realized in stock exchange

Stock exchange yielded the highest monthly real profit with the rates of 8.40% and 5.89% according to domestic producer price index (D-PPI) and consumer price index (CPI), respectively.

According to D-PPI, the monthly real profit rate of government domestic debt instruments (GDDI), deposit interest and gold (ingot) yielded real profit with the rates of 6.77%, 2.50% and 1.89%. However, the monthly real profit rates of US Dollar and Euro lost by 1.50% and 2.18% respectively. According to CPI, the monthly real profit rates of GDDI and deposit interest yielded real profit with the rates of 4.29% and 0.13% respectively. However, the monthly real profit rates of investors of gold (ingot), US Dollar and Euro lost by 0.47%, 3.79% and 4.45% respectively.

GDDI made the highest real profit with the rates of 10.14% according to D-PPI and 9.50% according to CPI, quarterly. In the same period, investors of Euro made the highest loss with the rates of 3.44% and 4.01% according to D-PPI and CPI.

Bi-annually, gold (ingot) made the highest real profit with the rates of 8.33% according to D-PPI, 9.58% according to CPI. In the same period, investors of Euro made the highest loss with the rates of 2.75% and 1.62% according to D-PPI and CPI, respectively.

Maximum annual real profit was created by gold (ingot) investors

Annually, gold (ingot) made the highest real profit with the rates of 11.31% according to D-PPI and 16.09% according to CPI. However in the same period, investors of stock exchange made the highest loss with the rates of 12.73% according to D-PPI and 8.98% according to CPI.

The monthly real profit rates created by means of financial investment, July 2019

The next release on this subject will be on September 9, 2019.

TURKSTAT - Turkish Statistical Institute published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
