TURKSTAT Turkish Statistical Institute : The Rates of Real Profits Created by Means of Financial Investment

Maximum monthly real profit rate was realized in stock exchange

Stock exchange yielded the highest monthly real profit with the rates of 8.40% and 5.89% according to domestic producer price index (D-PPI) and consumer price index (CPI), respectively.

According to D-PPI, the monthly real profit rate of government domestic debt instruments (GDDI), deposit interest and gold (ingot) yielded real profit with the rates of 6.77%, 2.50% and 1.89%. However, the monthly real profit rates of US Dollar and Euro lost by 1.50% and 2.18% respectively. According to CPI, the monthly real profit rates of GDDI and deposit interest yielded real profit with the rates of 4.29% and 0.13% respectively. However, the monthly real profit rates of investors of gold (ingot), US Dollar and Euro lost by 0.47%, 3.79% and 4.45% respectively.

GDDI made the highest real profit with the rates of 10.14% according to D-PPI and 9.50% according to CPI, quarterly. In the same period, investors of Euro made the highest loss with the rates of 3.44% and 4.01% according to D-PPI and CPI.

Bi-annually, gold (ingot) made the highest real profit with the rates of 8.33% according to D-PPI, 9.58% according to CPI. In the same period, investors of Euro made the highest loss with the rates of 2.75% and 1.62% according to D-PPI and CPI, respectively.

Maximum annual real profit was created by gold (ingot) investors

Annually, gold (ingot) made the highest real profit with the rates of 11.31% according to D-PPI and 16.09% according to CPI. However in the same period, investors of stock exchange made the highest loss with the rates of 12.73% according to D-PPI and 8.98% according to CPI.

The monthly real profit rates created by means of financial investment, July 2019



The next release on this subject will be on September 9, 2019.