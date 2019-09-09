TURKSTAT Turkish Statistical Institute : The Rates of Real Profits Created by Means of Financial Investment

Maximum monthly real profit rate was realized in gold (ingot)

Gold (ingot) yielded the highest monthly real profit with the rates of 6.06% and 4.53% according to domestic producer price index (D-PPI) and consumer price index (CPI), respectively.

According to D-PPI, the monthly real profit rate of government domestic debt instruments (GDDI), deposit interest and US Dollar yielded real profit with the rates of 4.13%, 1.92% and 0.23%. However, the monthly real profit rates of Euro and stock exchange lost by 0.66% and 2.43% respectively. According to CPI, the monthly real profit rates of GDDI and deposit interest yielded real profit with the rates of 2.64% and 0.46% respectively. However, the monthly real profit rates of investors of US Dollar, Euro and stock exchange lost by 1.21%, 2.09% and 3.84% respectively.

GDDI made the highest real profit with the rates of 20.24% according to D-PPI and 15.85% according to CPI, quarterly. In the same period, investors of Euro made the highest loss with the rates of 5.84% and 9.27% according to D-PPI and CPI.

Bi-annually, gold (ingot) made the highest real profit with the rates of 14.63% according to D-PPI, 14.37% according to CPI. In the same period, investors of stock exchange made the highest loss with the rates of 10.56% and 10.76% according to D-PPI and CPI, respectively.

Maximum annual real profit was created by GDDI investors

Annually, GDDI made the highest real profit with the rates of 22.30% according to D-PPI and 20.64% according to CPI. However in the same period, investors of Euro made the highest loss with the rates of 17.55% according to D-PPI and 18.67% according to CPI.

The monthly real profit rates created by means of financial investment, August 2019



The next release on this subject will be on October 9, 2019.