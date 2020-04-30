TURKSTAT Turkish Statistical Institute : Tourism Statistics

Log in
04/30/2020 | 05:08am EDT
Tourism income decreased by 11.4%

In the first quarter which is January, February and March months of 2020 tourism income decreased by 11.4% and declined to $ 4 billion 101 million 206 thousand. While 80.6% of this income (excluding GSM roaming and marina service expenditures) was obtained from foreign visitors, 19.4% was obtained from citizens resident abroad.

Visitors organise their travel individually or with package tour. While individual expenditures constituted $ 3 billion 564 million 760 thousand of the total tourism income, $ 536 million 445 thousand of tourism income was obtained by package tour expenditures.

Tourism income and number of visitors, Quarter I: January-March, 2020

Tourism income by type of visitor, Quarter I, 2020 Average expenditure per capita, Quarter I, 2020

In this quarter, all expenditure types decreased compared to same quarter of the previous year. Health expenditure decreased by 17.5%, accommodation expenditure decreased by 15.7% and international transport expenditure decreased by 12.1%.

Rate of change of expenditure types over the same period of the previous year (%), Quarter I, 2020

Average expenditures per capita of visitors from selected countries ($), Quarter I, 2020

Average expenditure per night was $ 70

In this quarter while average expenditure per night of the foreigners who stayed overnight was $ 74, average expenditure per night of Turkish citizens resident abroad was $ 59.

Number of departing visitors decreased by 15.1%

In this quarter number of departing visitors decreased by 15.1% compared to same quarter of previous year and declined to 5 million 639 thousand 413 persons. While 82.2% of visitors was foreign with 4 million 635 thousand 845 persons, 17.8% of them was Turkish citizens resident abroad with 1 million 3 thousand 568 persons.

In this quarter, foreign visitors visited Turkey mostly for 'travel, entertainment, sportive and cultural activities' with 59.9%
The secondary purpose of visit was 'visiting relatives and friends' with 21.7% and the third was 'shopping' with 7.2%.
Turkish citizens resident abroad visited mostly for 'visiting relatives and friends' with 66.8%.

Departing visitors by purpose of visit (%)*, Quarter I, 2020

(*): Ratios calculated by excluding the number of accompanying visitors.


Tourism expenditure decreased by 25.6%

Tourism expenditure which is the expenditure of the Turkish citizens resident in Turkey and visited abroad, decreased by 25.6% compared to same quarter of previous year and declined to $ 793 million 491 thousand. While $ 652 million 32 thousand of total expenditures was individual expenditures, $ 141 million 459 thousand of tourism expenditures was package tour expenditures.

Tourism expenditure and number of Turkish citizens visited abroad, Quarter I: January-March, 2020

Number of Turkish citizens visited abroad decreased by 13.6%
In this quarter number of Turkish citizens visited abroad decreased by 13.6% compared to same quarter of previous year and declined to 1 million 743 thousand 660. Average expenditure was $ 455 per capita.

Tourism expenditure, Quarter I, 2020 Average expenditure per capita, Quarter I, 2020


The next release on this subject will be on July 29, 2020.

TURKSTAT - Turkish Statistical Institute published this content on 30 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2020 09:07:10 UTC
