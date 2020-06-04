TURKSTAT Turkish Statistical Institute : Turkey Health Survey

The percentage of obese individuals was 21.1%

As examined the body mass index values calculated by using the weight and height values of individuals, it was seen that the individuals 15 years and over were obese with 19.6% in 2016 and increased to 21.1% in 2019. It was seen that females were obese with 24.8% and pre-obese with 30.4%. These figures were observed 17.3% and 39.7% for males, respectively.

The distribution of female body mass index (%), 2008-2019



The distribution of male body mass index (%), 2008-2019



Upper respiratory tract infections were the most common diseases for the 0-14 age group children

As examined the diseases for the 0-6 age group children in the last six months, upper respiratory tract infections were the most common diseases with 35.9% in 2019. This was followed by diarrhea with 28.7%, lower respiratory tract infections with 9.5%. For the 7-14 age group children, upper respiratory tract infections were also the most common diseases with 29.4%. This was followed by diarrhea with 18.3%, oral and dental health problems with 14.2%.

The distribution of the most frequent diseases for children by sex (%), 2019

Low back disorders were the most common diseases with 29.7% for the individuals 15 years old and over

As examined the diseases for individuals 15 years old and over in the last 12 months, low back disorders were the most common diseases with 27.1% in 2016 and increased to 29.7% in 2019. This was followed by neck disorders with 20.5%, hypertension with 16.4%, alergy with 12.3% and arthrosis with 11.2% in 2019.

The distribution of the most frequent diseases for individuals (%), 2014-2019



The percentage of daily smokers was 28.0%

The percentage of daily smokers was 26.5% in 2016 and increased to 28.0% in 2019. This percentage was 41.3% for male and 14.9% for female in 2019. The percentage of nonsmokers (ex and never smoker) was 69.4% in 2016 and decreased to 68.7% in 2019. As examined by age group, the highest percentage of smokers were in 35-44 age group with 42.8%.



The distribution of individuals' tobacco consumption status (%), 2010-2019



The distribution of daily smokers by sex (%), 2010-2019



Percentage of the individuals 15 years old and over receiving inpatient health services was 10.8%

The percentage of the individuals receiving inpatient health services was 11.3% in 2016 and decreased to 10.8% in 2019. As examined by age group, 75 years old and over was the first rank with 23.7%. 65-74 age group with 18.3% followed this in 2019.



The percentage of individuals being in hospital as an inpatient,

overnight or longer in the last 12 months by sex (%), 2012-2019



The most benefited preventive service was measurement of blood pressure with 50.8%

The percentage of the individuals 15 years old and over who measured blood pressure was 48.6% in 2016 and increased to 50.8% in 2019. The preventive services that showed highest increase were measurement of cholesterol and blood sugar.

The percentage of individuals benefit from preventive services (%), 2014-2019



