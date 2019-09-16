Log in
TURKSTAT Turkish Statistical Institute : Turnover Indices

09/16/2019 | 03:57am EDT
Total turnover increased by 12.6%

Calendar adjusted total turnover index including industry, construction, trade and services sectors increased by 12.6% in July 2019 compared with the same month of the previous year. Seasonally and calendar adjusted total turnover index increased by 2.8% compared with the previous month.

Calendar adjusted total turnover annual rate of change, July 2019
[2015=100]

Seasonal and calendar adjusted total turnover monthly rate of change, July 2019
[2015=100]

Turnover in industry increased by 12.5%

Calendar adjusted turnover index in industry increased by 12.5% in July 2019 compared with the same month of the previous year. Seasonally and calendar adjusted turnover index in industry increased by 3.1% compared with the previous month.

Turnover in construction decreased by 6.8%

Calendar adjusted turnover index in construction decreased by 6.8% in July 2019 compared with the same month of the previous year. Seasonally and calendar adjusted turnover index in construction increased by 9.2% compared with the previous month.

Turnover in trade increased by 12.2%

Calendar adjusted turnover index in trade increased by 12.2% in July 2019 compared with the same month of the previous year. Seasonally and calendar adjusted turnover index in trade increased by 1.4% compared with the previous month.

Turnover in services increased by 23%

Calendar adjusted turnover index in services increased by 23% in July 2019 compared with the same month of the previous year. Seasonally and calendar adjusted turnover index in services increased by 3.6% compared with the previous month.

Turnover indices and percentage changes, July 2019
[2015=100]

The next release on this subject will be on October 15, 2019.

Disclaimer

TURKSTAT - Turkish Statistical Institute published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 07:56:07 UTC
