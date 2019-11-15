TURKSTAT Turkish Statistical Institute : Turnover Indices

Total turnover increased by 4.8%

Calendar adjusted total turnover index including industry, construction, trade and services sectors increased by 4.8% in September 2019 compared with the same month of the previous year. Seasonally and calendar adjusted total turnover index increased by 2.8% compared with the previous month.

Calendar adjusted total turnover annual rate of change, September 2019

[2015=100]



Seasonal and calendar adjusted total turnover monthly rate of change, September 2019

[2015=100]



Turnover in industry decreased by 1.7%

Calendar adjusted turnover index in industry decreased by 1.7% in September 2019 compared with the same month of the previous year. Seasonally and calendar adjusted turnover index in industry increased by 1.7% compared with the previous month.

Turnover in construction decreased by 16.1%

Calendar adjusted turnover index in construction decreased by 16.1% in September 2019 compared with the same month of the previous year. Seasonally and calendar adjusted turnover index in construction decreased by 1.4% compared with the previous month.

Turnover in trade increased by 11.8%

Calendar adjusted turnover index in trade increased by 11.8% in September 2019 compared with the same month of the previous year. Seasonally and calendar adjusted turnover index in trade increased by 4.7% compared with the previous month.

Turnover in services increased by 7.7%

Calendar adjusted turnover index in services increased by 7.7% in September 2019 compared with the same month of the previous year. Seasonally and calendar adjusted turnover index in services increased by 0.8% compared with the previous month.

Turnover indices and percentage changes, September 2019

[2015=100]



The next release on this subject will be on December 16, 2019.

