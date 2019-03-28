TUS International : ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TUS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

啟 迪 國 際 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 872)

ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR

THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

HIGHLIGHTS

2018 2017 Change HK$ million HK$ million % Revenue 457.2 202.7 125.6 Gross profit 60.8 26.7 127.7 Research and development expenses 10.1 5.1 98.0 Finance costs 54.0 23.8 126.9 Loss before taxation (130.1) (80.8) 61.0 Loss for the year (128.5) (70.5) 82.3 Loss per share - Basic and diluted (HK cents) (11.69) (8.11) 44.1

1