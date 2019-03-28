Log in
News : Companies
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TUS International : ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

03/28/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TUS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

啟 迪 國 際 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 872)

ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR

THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

HIGHLIGHTS

2018

2017

Change

HK$ million

HK$ million

%

Revenue

457.2

202.7

125.6

Gross profit

60.8

26.7

127.7

Research and development expenses

10.1

5.1

98.0

Finance costs

54.0

23.8

126.9

Loss before taxation

(130.1)

(80.8)

61.0

Loss for the year

(128.5)

(70.5)

82.3

Loss per share

- Basic and diluted (HK cents)

(11.69)

(8.11)

44.1

1

The board ("Board") of directors ("Directors") of TUS International Limited (the"Company") announces the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "Year"), together with the comparative figures in the previous year as follows:

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT AND LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 31 December 2018

2018

2017

Note

HK$

HK$

Revenue

7

457,237,213

202,692,616

Cost of sales

(396,454,551)

(175,975,718)

Gross profit

60,782,662

26,716,898

Other revenue

8

3,260,864

4,236,208

Other gains and losses

(9,001,952)

(5,179,727)

Research and development expenses

(10,095,011)

(5,120,836)

Selling and distribution expenses

(12,152,427)

(2,779,068)

Administrative expenses

(105,445,940)

(70,531,625)

Finance costs

9

(53,969,334)

(23,823,916)

Share of loss of an associate

(1,587,696)

(3,429,909)

Share of loss of a joint venture

(1,868,704)

(934,076)

Loss before taxation

10

(130,077,538)

(80,846,051)

Taxation

11

1,608,306

10,322,568

Loss for the year

(128,469,232)

(70,523,483)

Other comprehensive (loss)/profit for the year,

net of income tax:

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to

profit or loss:

Exchange differences on translation of financial

(42,100,757)

statements of foreign operations

4,654,130

Share of exchange differences of an investment

97,996

in associates

38,670

Share of exchange differences of an investment

14,247

in a joint venture

4,619

Reclassification adjustment of exchange differences

(13,221,081)

upon disposal of subsidiaries

-

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

Change in fair value of financial assets at fair value

(100,700,755)

through other comprehensive income

-

Other comprehensive (loss)/profit for the year

(155,910,350)

4,697,419

Total comprehensive loss for the year

(284,379,582)

(65,826,064)

2

2018

2017

Note

HK$

HK$

Loss for the year attributable to:

Owners of the Company

(122,384,844)

(75,283,337)

Non-controlling interests

(6,084,388)

4,759,854

(128,469,232)

(70,523,483)

Total comprehensive loss for the year

attributable to:

Owners of the Company

(273,019,105)

(73,917,018)

Non-controlling interests

(11,360,477)

8,090,954

(284,379,582)

(65,826,064)

Loss per share

- Basic and diluted (HK cents)

13

(11.69)

(8.11)

3

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 31 December 2018

2018

2017

Note

HK$

HK$

Non-current assets

Fixed assets

- Property, plant and equipment

26,050,469

20,654,257

Construction in progress

8,186,268

2,635,365

Deposit

15

45,539,400

48,029,760

Finance lease receivables

16,689,888

58,062,691

Intangible assets

84,179,470

40,625,172

Goodwill

164,772,765

164,772,765

Interests in associates

-

6,608,761

Interests in a joint venture

1,096,586

611,044

Available-for-sale investments

-

357,595,055

Financial assets at fair value through

other comprehensive income

314,616,087

-

661,130,933

699,594,870

Current assets

Inventories

14

91,767,498

83,653,878

Trade and bills receivables, prepayments and

other receivables

15

304,983,330

238,025,633

Finance lease receivables

76,729,195

95,150,945

Pledged bank deposits

50,344,939

63,177,893

Cash and cash equivalents

53,653,443

63,446,857

577,478,405

543,455,206

Current liabilities

Trade and bills payables and other payables

16

234,954,138

286,049,209

Contract liabilities

29,754,161

-

Current tax payable

969,505

1,268,036

Borrowings

133,335,973

83,983,628

Convertible bonds

58,282,301

-

457,296,078

371,300,873

4

2018

2017

Note

HK$

HK$

Net current assets

120,182,327

172,154,333

Total assets less current liabilities

781,313,260

871,749,203

Non-current liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities

4,450,766

4,396,883

Convertible bond

329,443,363

334,352,226

333,894,129

338,749,109

Net assets

447,419,131

533,000,094

Capital and reserves

Share capital

17

13,231,849

9,281,849

Reserves

404,795,989

478,837,851

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

418,027,838

488,119,700

Non-controlling interests

29,391,293

44,880,394

Total equity

447,419,131

533,000,094

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

TUS International Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 02:50:08 UTC
