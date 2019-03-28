|
TUS International : ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
03/28/2019 | 10:51pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
TUS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
啟 迪 國 際 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 872)
ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR
THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
HIGHLIGHTS
|
|
2018
|
2017
|
Change
|
|
HK$ million
|
HK$ million
|
%
|
Revenue
|
457.2
|
202.7
|
125.6
|
Gross profit
|
60.8
|
26.7
|
127.7
|
Research and development expenses
|
10.1
|
5.1
|
98.0
|
Finance costs
|
54.0
|
23.8
|
126.9
|
Loss before taxation
|
(130.1)
|
(80.8)
|
61.0
|
Loss for the year
|
(128.5)
|
(70.5)
|
82.3
|
Loss per share
|
|
|
|
- Basic and diluted (HK cents)
|
(11.69)
|
(8.11)
|
44.1
|
|
|
|
1
The board ("Board") of directors ("Directors") of TUS International Limited (the"Company") announces the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "Year"), together with the comparative figures in the previous year as follows:
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT AND LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the year ended 31 December 2018
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
Note
|
HK$
|
HK$
|
Revenue
|
7
|
457,237,213
|
|
202,692,616
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
(396,454,551)
|
(175,975,718)
|
Gross profit
|
|
60,782,662
|
|
26,716,898
|
|
Other revenue
|
8
|
3,260,864
|
|
4,236,208
|
|
Other gains and losses
|
|
(9,001,952)
|
(5,179,727)
|
Research and development expenses
|
|
(10,095,011)
|
(5,120,836)
|
Selling and distribution expenses
|
|
(12,152,427)
|
(2,779,068)
|
Administrative expenses
|
|
(105,445,940)
|
(70,531,625)
|
Finance costs
|
9
|
(53,969,334)
|
(23,823,916)
|
Share of loss of an associate
|
|
(1,587,696)
|
(3,429,909)
|
Share of loss of a joint venture
|
|
(1,868,704)
|
(934,076)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss before taxation
|
10
|
(130,077,538)
|
(80,846,051)
|
Taxation
|
11
|
1,608,306
|
|
10,322,568
|
|
Loss for the year
|
|
(128,469,232)
|
(70,523,483)
|
Other comprehensive (loss)/profit for the year,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
net of income tax:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to
|
|
|
|
|
|
profit or loss:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exchange differences on translation of financial
|
|
(42,100,757)
|
|
|
statements of foreign operations
|
|
4,654,130
|
|
Share of exchange differences of an investment
|
|
97,996
|
|
|
|
in associates
|
|
|
38,670
|
Share of exchange differences of an investment
|
|
14,247
|
|
|
in a joint venture
|
|
4,619
|
Reclassification adjustment of exchange differences
|
|
(13,221,081)
|
|
|
upon disposal of subsidiaries
|
|
-
|
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change in fair value of financial assets at fair value
|
|
(100,700,755)
|
|
|
through other comprehensive income
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other comprehensive (loss)/profit for the year
|
|
(155,910,350)
|
4,697,419
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total comprehensive loss for the year
|
|
(284,379,582)
|
(65,826,064)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
Note
|
HK$
|
HK$
|
Loss for the year attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owners of the Company
|
|
(122,384,844)
|
(75,283,337)
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
(6,084,388)
|
4,759,854
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(128,469,232)
|
(70,523,483)
|
Total comprehensive loss for the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owners of the Company
|
|
(273,019,105)
|
(73,917,018)
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
(11,360,477)
|
8,090,954
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(284,379,582)
|
(65,826,064)
|
Loss per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Basic and diluted (HK cents)
|
13
|
(11.69)
|
(8.11)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at 31 December 2018
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
Note
|
HK$
|
HK$
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed assets
|
|
|
|
|
- Property, plant and equipment
|
|
26,050,469
|
|
20,654,257
|
Construction in progress
|
|
8,186,268
|
|
2,635,365
|
Deposit
|
15
|
45,539,400
|
|
48,029,760
|
Finance lease receivables
|
|
16,689,888
|
|
58,062,691
|
Intangible assets
|
|
84,179,470
|
|
40,625,172
|
Goodwill
|
|
164,772,765
|
|
164,772,765
|
Interests in associates
|
|
-
|
6,608,761
|
Interests in a joint venture
|
|
1,096,586
|
611,044
|
Available-for-sale investments
|
|
-
|
357,595,055
|
Financial assets at fair value through
|
|
|
|
|
other comprehensive income
|
|
314,616,087
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
661,130,933
|
|
699,594,870
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
14
|
91,767,498
|
|
83,653,878
|
Trade and bills receivables, prepayments and
|
|
|
|
|
other receivables
|
15
|
304,983,330
|
|
238,025,633
|
Finance lease receivables
|
|
76,729,195
|
|
95,150,945
|
Pledged bank deposits
|
|
50,344,939
|
|
63,177,893
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
53,653,443
|
|
63,446,857
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
577,478,405
|
|
543,455,206
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade and bills payables and other payables
|
16
|
234,954,138
|
|
286,049,209
|
Contract liabilities
|
|
29,754,161
|
|
-
|
Current tax payable
|
|
969,505
|
|
1,268,036
|
Borrowings
|
|
133,335,973
|
83,983,628
|
Convertible bonds
|
|
58,282,301
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
457,296,078
|
|
371,300,873
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
2018
|
2017
|
|
Note
|
HK$
|
|
HK$
|
Net current assets
|
|
120,182,327
|
172,154,333
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets less current liabilities
|
|
781,313,260
|
871,749,203
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
4,450,766
|
4,396,883
|
Convertible bond
|
|
329,443,363
|
334,352,226
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
333,894,129
|
338,749,109
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net assets
|
|
447,419,131
|
533,000,094
|
Capital and reserves
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
17
|
13,231,849
|
9,281,849
|
Reserves
|
|
404,795,989
|
478,837,851
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
|
|
418,027,838
|
488,119,700
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
29,391,293
|
44,880,394
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total equity
|
|
447,419,131
|
533,000,094
|
|
|
|
|
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
TUS International Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 02:50:08 UTC
|
|