TUS International : CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HEAD OFFICE AND PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

09/06/2019 | 12:07am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TUS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

啟 迪 國 際 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 872)

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HEAD OFFICE AND PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

The board of directors (the "Board") of TUS International Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the head office and principal place of business of the Company in Hong Kong will be changed to Room 707-711, TusPark Workhub, 118 Wai Yip Street, Kwun Tong, Hong Kong with effect from 6 September 2019. The telephone and facsimile numbers of the Company remain unchanged.

By order of the Board

TUS International Limited

Ma Chi Kong Karl

Chairman

Hong Kong, 6 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Ma Chi Kong Karl (Chairman), Mr. Du Peng and Mr. Shen Xiao who are executive directors, Mr. Tsang Ling Biu, Gilbert, Mr. Qin Zhiguang and Mr. Hu Bo who are non-executive directors, and Hon. Quat Elizabeth (JP), Mr. Poon Chiu Kwok and Mr. Wong Yuk Lun, Alan who are independent non-executive

directors.

Disclaimer

TUS International Ltd. published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 04:06:00 UTC
