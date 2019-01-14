TUS International : FORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

|
Full name(s) and address(es) to be insert in BLOCK CAPITALS. The names of all joint shareholders should be stated.
Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s) to which this form of proxy related. If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to
relate to all the shares in the capital of the Company registered in your name(s).
If any proxy other than the Chairman is preferred, strike out the words ''the Chairman of the meeting or'' and insert the name and address of the proxy desired.
Any alteration made to this form of proxy must be initialled by the person who signs it.
Important: If you wish to vote for the resolution, tick in the relevant box marked ''FOR''. If you wish to vote against the resolution, tick in the box
marked ''AGAINST''. Failure to tick a box will entitle your proxy, at his discretion, to cast your vote in respect of such resolution or abstain from voting. Your
proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolutions properly put to the meeting other than those referred to in the Notice.
To be valid, this form of proxy, duly signed, together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a certified copy of such
power or authority, must be deposited at the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services
Limited, Shops 1712-1716, 17/F, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding
the meeting.
In the case of joint shareholders, any one of such joint shareholders may vote at the meeting, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he
were solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint shareholders are present at the meeting personally or by proxy, that one of the said persons whose
name stands first in the register of members of the Company in respect of the relevant share shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof. Only one of joint
shareholders need to sign.
This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must either be executed under seal or under
the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorised in writing.
The proxy need not be a member of the Company but must attend the meeting in person to represent you. Completion and deposit of the form of proxy will not
preclude you from attending and voting at the Extraordinary General Meeting if you so wish and in such event, the form of proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.
The description of the resolution is by way of summary only. The full text of the resolution appears in the Notice.
PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT
"Personal Data" in this statement has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong
("PDPO").
Your supply of Personal Data to the Company is on a voluntary basis. If you fail to provide sufficient information, the Company may not be able to process your
appointment of proxy and other instructions.
Your Personal Data may be disclosed or transferred by the Company to its subsidiaries, its share registrar and branch share registrar in Hong Kong, and/or other
companies or bodies for any of the stated purposes, and retained for such period as may be necessary for our verification and record purposes.
You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your Personal Data in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request for access to
and/or correction of your Personal Data should be in writing to the Personal Data Privacy Officer of Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M
Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong.