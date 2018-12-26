TUS International : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.
TUS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED ઼ࠔყϞࠢʮ̡
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 872)
NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an extraordinary general meeting (the "Meeting") of the shareholders of TUS International Limited (the "Company") will be held at Regus Conference Centre, 35/F., Central Plaza, 18 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong, at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, 29 January 2019 for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing (with or without amendments) the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
"THAT:
(a) the agreement dated 12 July 2018 (as amended by the side letter dated 11 December 2018, collectively, the "Acquisition Agreement") entered into between the Company, Telit Communications PLC ("Telit Communications"), Telit Wireless Solutions S.R.L ("Telit Wireless", together with Telit Communications, the "Vendors") and Telit Automotive Solutions NV (the "Target Company") (a copy of which has been produced to this meeting marked "A" for the purpose of identification), pursuant to which the Company conditionally agreed to buy and the Vendors conditionally agreed to sell all the issued shares of the Target Company and the transactions contemplated thereby (collectively, the "Acquisition") be and are hereby approved, confirmed and ratified;
(b)any one director of the Company ("Director(s)") or (if affixing of seal is required) any two Directors be authorised for and on behalf of the Company, among others, to execute, perfect, deliver (including under seal where applicable) all such other documents and deeds, and to do or authorise doing all such acts, matters and things, as he may in his absolute discretion consider necessary, expedient or desirable to give effect to and implement and/or complete all matters in connection with:
-
(a) the Acquisition, the Acquisition Agreement and all other transactions contemplated thereunder, and the closing and implementation thereof;
-
(b) securing the fulfilment of the conditions precedent of completion of the Acquisition; and
-
(c) the approval of any amendments or variations to the Acquisition Agreement or the granting of waivers of any matters contemplated thereby that are, in the Director's opinion, not fundamental to the transactions contemplated thereby and are in the best interests of the Company, including without limitation the signing (under the common seal of the Company where required or expedient) of any supplemental or ancillary agreements and instruments and the giving of any undertakings and confirmations for any such purposes."
By Order of the Board
TUS International Limited
Ma Chi Kong Karl
Chairman
Hong Kong, 26 December 2018
Registered office:
Cricket Square Hutchins Drive P.O. Box 2681
Grand Cayman KY1-1111 Cayman Islands
Head office and principal place of business in the PRC: Room KJ02-07, 2nd Floor, Qidi Ke Jian Building Building No. 6
No. 1 Zhongguancun East Road Haidian District, Beijing, PRC
Principal place of business in Hong Kong: Unit 416, Level 4, Cyberport 3,
Core F, 100 Cyberport Road, Hong Kong
Notes:
-
(i) Any member entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting is entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote on his behalf. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. If more than one proxy is so appointed, the appointment shall specify the number and class of shares in respect of which each such proxy is so appointed.
-
(ii) In order to be valid, the form of proxy together with a power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a certified copy thereof, must be deposited at the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-1716, 17/F, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the Meeting or any adjournment thereof.
-
(iii) Delivery of an instrument appointing a proxy shall not preclude a member from attending and voting in person at the Meeting and in such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.
-
(iv) Where there are joint holders of any shares, any one of such joint holders may vote either in person or by proxy in respect of such shares as if he/she was solely entitled thereto; but if more than one of such joint holders be present at the Meeting, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders, and for this purpose seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of the Company.
-
(v) The transfer books and register of shareholders will be closed from 25 January 2019 (Friday) to 29 January 2019 (Tuesday), both days inclusive, in order to determine the entitlement of shareholders to attend the above Meeting, during which period no share transfers can be registered. All transfers accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Hong Kong branch share registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not later than 4:30 p.m. on 24 January 2019 (Thursday).
-
(vi) As at the date of this notice, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Ma Chi Kong Karl (Chairman), Mr. Du Peng and Mr. Shen Xiao who are executive Directors, Mr. Tsang Ling Biu, Gilbert and Mr. Qin Zhiguang who are non-executive Directors, and Hon. Quat Elizabeth (JP), Mr. Poon Chiu
Kwok and Mr. Wong Yuk Lun, Alan who are independent non-executive Directors.