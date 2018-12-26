TUS International : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

TUS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED ઼ࠔ਷ყϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 872)

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an extraordinary general meeting (the "Meeting") of the shareholders of TUS International Limited (the "Company") will be held at Regus Conference Centre, 35/F., Central Plaza, 18 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong, at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, 29 January 2019 for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing (with or without amendments) the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

"THAT:

(a) the agreement dated 12 July 2018 (as amended by the side letter dated 11 December 2018, collectively, the "Acquisition Agreement") entered into between the Company, Telit Communications PLC ("Telit Communications"), Telit Wireless Solutions S.R.L ("Telit Wireless", together with Telit Communications, the "Vendors") and Telit Automotive Solutions NV (the "Target Company") (a copy of which has been produced to this meeting marked "A" for the purpose of identification), pursuant to which the Company conditionally agreed to buy and the Vendors conditionally agreed to sell all the issued shares of the Target Company and the transactions contemplated thereby (collectively, the "Acquisition") be and are hereby approved, confirmed and ratified;

(b)any one director of the Company ("Director(s)") or (if affixing of seal is required) any two Directors be authorised for and on behalf of the Company, among others, to execute, perfect, deliver (including under seal where applicable) all such other documents and deeds, and to do or authorise doing all such acts, matters and things, as he may in his absolute discretion consider necessary, expedient or desirable to give effect to and implement and/or complete all matters in connection with:

(a) the Acquisition, the Acquisition Agreement and all other transactions contemplated thereunder, and the closing and implementation thereof;

(b) securing the fulfilment of the conditions precedent of completion of the Acquisition; and

(c) the approval of any amendments or variations to the Acquisition Agreement or the granting of waivers of any matters contemplated thereby that are, in the Director's opinion, not fundamental to the transactions contemplated thereby and are in the best interests of the Company, including without limitation the signing (under the common seal of the Company where required or expedient) of any supplemental or ancillary agreements and instruments and the giving of any undertakings and confirmations for any such purposes."

By Order of the Board

TUS International Limited

Ma Chi Kong Karl

Chairman

Hong Kong, 26 December 2018

Registered office:

Cricket Square Hutchins Drive P.O. Box 2681

Grand Cayman KY1-1111 Cayman Islands

Head office and principal place of business in the PRC: Room KJ02-07, 2nd Floor, Qidi Ke Jian Building Building No. 6

No. 1 Zhongguancun East Road Haidian District, Beijing, PRC

Principal place of business in Hong Kong: Unit 416, Level 4, Cyberport 3,

Core F, 100 Cyberport Road, Hong Kong

Notes: