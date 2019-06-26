TUS International : POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 26 JUNE 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited takes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, makes no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
TUS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
啟 迪 國 際 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 872)
POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY
GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 26 JUNE 2019
The Board is pleased to announce that the resolution set out in the Notice was duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the EGM held on 26 June 2019.
Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") incorporating the notice (the "Notice") of the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of TUS International Limited (the "Company") dated 10 June 2019. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.
POLL RESULTS OF THE EGM
The Board is pleased to announce that the ordinary resolution as set out in the Notice (the "Resolution") was duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the EGM held on Wednesday, 26 June 2019.
As at the date of EGM, the total number of Shares in issue was 2,063,615,283 Shares.
As at the date of the EGM, Tuspark Venture and Mr. Ma, which held 452,519,805 Shares and 210,718,000 Shares respectively, representing approximately 21.93% and 10.21% of the total issued Shares of the Company respectively, were required to abstain and had abstained from voting on the Resolution at the EGM. Accordingly, the total number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote on the Resolution at the EGM was 1,400,377,478 Shares, representing approximately 67.86% of the total issued Shares of the Company. Save as disclosed above, to the best knowledge, information and belief of the Directors having made all reasonable enquiries, none of the Shareholders was required to abstain from voting on the Resolution proposed at the EGM.
There were no Shares entitling the holders thereof to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the Resolution proposed at the EGM pursuant to in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules. None of the Shareholders has stated its/his/her intention in the Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on the Resolution proposed at the EGM.
Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, was appointed as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the EGM.
The poll results of the Resolution at the EGM are as follows:
|
|
Number of Votes
|
Ordinary Resolution (Note)
|
(approximate % of
|
total number of votes cast)
|
|
|
|
|
|
For
|
Against
|
|
|
|
To approve the Disposal Agreement and the transactions
|
532,087,317
|
1,954,000
|
contemplated thereunder and the Directors be authorised
|
(99.63%)
|
(0.37%)
|
to do all things to give effect to and implement and/or
|
|
|
complete all matters in connection with the same.
|
|
|
|
|
Note: The description of the Resolution is by way of summary only. Please refer to the Notice and the Circular
for the details and full text of the Resolution.
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the Resolution at the EGM, the Resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution of the Company.
By order of the Board
TUS International Limited
Ma Chi Kong Karl
Chairman
Hong Kong, 26 June 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Ma Chi Kong Karl (Chairman), Mr. Du Peng and Mr. Shen Xiao who are executive Directors, Mr. Tsang Ling Biu, Gilbert, Mr. Qin Zhiguang and Mr. Hu Bo who are non-executive Directors, and Hon. Quat Elizabeth (JP), Mr. Poon Chiu Kwok and Mr. Wong Yuk Lun, Alan who are independent non-executive Directors.
