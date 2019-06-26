TUS International : POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 26 JUNE 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited takes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, makes no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TUS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

啟 迪 國 際 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 872)

POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY

GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 26 JUNE 2019

The Board is pleased to announce that the resolution set out in the Notice was duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the EGM held on 26 June 2019.

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") incorporating the notice (the "Notice") of the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of TUS International Limited (the "Company") dated 10 June 2019. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

POLL RESULTS OF THE EGM

The Board is pleased to announce that the ordinary resolution as set out in the Notice (the "Resolution") was duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the EGM held on Wednesday, 26 June 2019.

As at the date of EGM, the total number of Shares in issue was 2,063,615,283 Shares.

