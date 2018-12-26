TUS International : VERY SUBSTANTIAL ACQUISITION IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF THE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TELIT AUTOMOTIVE SOLUTIONS NV

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

TUS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED ઼ࠔ਷ყϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 872)

VERY SUBSTANTIAL ACQUISITION

IN RELATION TO

THE ACQUISITION OF THE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL

OF TELIT AUTOMOTIVE SOLUTIONS NV

A letter from the Board is set out on pages 10 to 14 of this circular.

26 December 2018

Letter from the Board

Appendix I - Financial information of the Group ........................ I-1 Appendix II - Management discussion and analysis of the Group .......... II-1 Appendix III - Accountants' Report on the Target Group .................. III-1 Appendix IV - Unaudited Pro Forma Financial information of the Enlarged Group .................................... IV-1 Appendix V - Management discussion and analysis of the Target Group .... V-1 Appendix VI - General information ...................................... VI-1 EGM-1 Notice of EGM ..............................................................

In this circular, the following expressions shall have the meanings set out below unless the context requires otherwise:

''Acquisition'' the proposed acquisition of the Sale Shares as contemplated under the Acquisition Agreement ''Acquisition Agreement'' the agreement dated 12 July 2018 entered into between the Company, the Vendors and the Target Company in relation to the Acquisition, as amended and supplemented by the Side Letter ''ADAS'' advanced driving assistance system ''APAC'' the Asia Pacific region ''Assets'' all specified property, rights and assets of the Reorganisation Sellers or the Target Company or Telit France (owned directly or indirectly) exclusively used in connection with the Business ''Board'' the board of Directors ''Business'' the development, manufacture and sale of auto grade cellular modules to car OEMs or to Tier 1 suppliers for installation in cars in the assembly line and V2X modules, as carried on collectively by the Target Company, Telit France and the Reorganisation Sellers or the New Subsidiaries immediately prior to the Completion Date ''Business Day'' a day that is not a Friday or Saturday or Sunday or a public holiday in England, Hong Kong or Israel ''CAGR'' compound annual growth rate ''CCID'' CCID Consulting Company Limited, being a company listed on the GEM of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 08235) which engages in the provision of, among other things, consultancy and data information management services ''CCID Report'' a report issued by CCID on 13 March 2018 ''Circular Long Stop Date'' 31 December 2018

''Company''

TUS International Limited（ 啟 迪 國 際 有 限 公 司 ） ,a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and the Shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 00872)

''Completion''

the completion of the sale and purchase of all the issued shares of the Target Company pursuant to and in accordance with the Acquisition Agreement

''Completion Cash''

''Completion Accounts''

the Completion Cash, the Completion Debt and the Completion Working Capital of the Target Group on a consolidated basis as at the Completion Date, as agreed or determined in accordance with the Acquisition Agreement the aggregate amount of cash (if any) held by or on behalf of the Target Group as at the Completion Date as derived from the Completion Accounts

''Completion Date''

the date on which Completion takes place

''Completion Debt''

the aggregate amount of debts (if any) of the Target Group and the Shareholder Debt at the Completion Date as derived from the Completion Accounts

''Completion Working Capital''

the aggregate value of the current assets of the Target Group excluding items which are part of Completion Cash as at the Completion Date, less the aggregate value of the current liabilities of the Target Group excluding the items which are part of Completion Debt as at the Completion Date, as derived from the Completion Accounts

''connected person(s)''

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

''Consideration''

the aggregate consideration of US$105 million (equivalent to approximately HK$824.25 million), subject to adjustments at Completion pursuant to the Acquisition Agreement