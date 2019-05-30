Log in
TUSK ALERT: ROSEN, TOP RANKED LAW FIRM Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. – TUSK

0
05/30/2019 | 03:09pm EDT

NEW YORK, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of investors of Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) resulting from allegations that Mammoth may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On May 24, 2019, the Wall Street Journal published an article entitled, “FEMA Official Probed Over Puerto Rico Power Restoration”.  According to the article, a high-ranking Federal Emergency Management Agency official who oversaw the reconstruction of Puerto Rico’s electrical grid after Hurricane Maria is under investigation for allegedly steering work to Cobra, a Mammoth subsidiary.  The subsidiary had signed separate contracts worth up to $900 million and $945 million to repair downed transmission and distribution lines in Puerto Rico. 

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Mammoth investors. If you purchased shares of Mammoth, please visit the firm’s website at https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1587.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.   Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. 

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor
New York, NY  10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com


