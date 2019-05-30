TUSK ALERT: ROSEN, TOP RANKED LAW FIRM Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. – TUSK
05/30/2019 | 03:09pm EDT
NEW YORK, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of investors of Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) resulting from allegations that Mammoth may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.
On May 24, 2019, the Wall Street Journal published an article entitled, “FEMA Official Probed Over Puerto Rico Power Restoration”. According to the article, a high-ranking Federal Emergency Management Agency official who oversaw the reconstruction of Puerto Rico’s electrical grid after Hurricane Maria is under investigation for allegedly steering work to Cobra, a Mammoth subsidiary. The subsidiary had signed separate contracts worth up to $900 million and $945 million to repair downed transmission and distribution lines in Puerto Rico.
