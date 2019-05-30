TUSK ALERT: ROSEN, TOP RANKED LAW FIRM Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. – TUSK

NEW YORK, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of investors of Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) resulting from allegations that Mammoth may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On May 24, 2019, the Wall Street Journal published an article entitled, “FEMA Official Probed Over Puerto Rico Power Restoration”. According to the article, a high-ranking Federal Emergency Management Agency official who oversaw the reconstruction of Puerto Rico’s electrical grid after Hurricane Maria is under investigation for allegedly steering work to Cobra, a Mammoth subsidiary. The subsidiary had signed separate contracts worth up to $900 million and $945 million to repair downed transmission and distribution lines in Puerto Rico.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Mammoth investors. If you purchased shares of Mammoth, please visit the firm’s website at https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1587.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com .

