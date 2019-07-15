Log in
TÜV Rheinland : Approved as Verifying Body for Social & Labor Convergence Project (SLCP)

07/15/2019 | 10:06pm EDT

TÜV Rheinland Hong Kong has been approved as a Verifying Body (VB) for Social & Labor Convergence Project (SLCP) to provide verification service. SLCP, an initiative led by the world’s leading manufacturers, brands, retailers, industry groups, (inter)governmental organizations, service providers and civil society organizations, has secured more than 180 signatories in 2018. The mission of the SLCP is to develop a common assessment framework and data collection system, dramatically increasing industry efficiency and reducing audit-related costs.

The framework, which is designed to replace proprietary solutions, includes a standard-agnostic tool and verification methodology to collect relevant and essential data on critical issues including child labor, forced labor, occupational health & safety, and wages. The verified assessments are sent to the Distribution Gateway. With facility permission, the verified assessments are shared with end users (brands).

SLCP has now launched 2019 Operations in China & Taiwan, India and Sri Lanka. Facilities based in the USA are now able to start the SLCP assessment and verification process. In September SLCP aims to expand 2019 Operations to include Mexico, Spain and Turkey.

TÜV Rheinland has supported clients of all sizes and sectors across the globe. The social compliance assessment is a process. It consists of reviewing all documentation and official records related to a corporate social responsibility program and its implementation. Our multi-disciplinary team of experts at TÜV Rheinland can show you how social compliance and impact assessments can boost the reputation of your company.


© Business Wire 2019
