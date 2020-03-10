TÜV Rheinland : Awards the First Vegan Certification to Primark

TÜV Rheinland Group delivered certification for the Vegan Mark for its Primark Clothing, Shoes and Carrier Bags. The certified products were tested in order to ascertain that they are free of materials of animal origin. Primark is the first company in the world to receive the mark for fashion products.

In recent years, with the popularity of vegetarian food on social media, people's acceptance of vegetarian food has gradually increased, and more and more people have become vegetarian or vegan. People refuse to eat meat for various reasons, such as environmental protection, health, protection of animals, religious beliefs, and so on. Vegetarians do not eat meat and poultry, while vegans are stricter. They completely eliminate the consumption of all foods containing animal-derived ingredients, including dairy products, eggs, honey, etc.

Growing concern about the global climate crisis and the role played by fast fashion means attitudes to consumption are changing fast, particularly among young people. A study conducted by Mintel, an international market intelligence agency, found that more than a third of fashion shoppers would like to spend their money in stores that do not use animal products.

TÜV Rheinland Vegan Certification is the first mark that not only declares a product as vegan, but that it has been tested and inspected by an independent third party. The certified product is declared free of animal derived materials such as silk, wool, leather, pearl, feather, down, bone, exotic skins or fur. Process chemicals have been declared by the producer to be free of substances of animal origin have been verified. The test mark will be issued and valid for one year after completion of testing, document review, and factory inspection by our auditors.

The tests are based on legal labelling requirements for textiles and shoes as well as verification based on a Bill of Materials (BOM). All materials are either checked by microscopic analysis, fiber analysis or other appropriate test methods. Suppliers of process chemicals have to provide a declaration of conformity, stating that their products are manufactured without any raw materials of animal origin.

As consumers pursue sustainable lifestyles, especially with regards to consumerism, sustainability, environmental protection, animal welfare, they are changing their expectations for manufacturers and brands. TÜV Rheinland, as a leading international testing and certification service provider, will continue to develop innovative solutions to highlight the company's efforts to achieve sustainable development on its products.

About TÜV Rheinland

TÜV Rheinland is a global leader in independent inspection services, founded nearly 150 years ago. The group maintains a worldwide presence of more than 20,000 people; annual turnover is EUR 2 billion. The independent experts stand for quality and safety for people, technology and the environment in nearly all aspects of life. TÜV Rheinland inspects technical equipment, products and services, oversees projects, and helps to shape processes and information security for companies. Its experts train people in a wide range of careers and industries. To this end, TÜV Rheinland employs a global network of approved labs, testing and education centers. Since 2006, TÜV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption. Website: www.TÜV.com

