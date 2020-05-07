Log in
TUV Rheinland : Provides Local Certification for Sigfox Monarch

05/07/2020

There has been an explosion in sensor and transmission technologies due to Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. Sigfox, developed in France, has become a star wireless transmission technology and network application. Key features include use of unlicensed spectrum and ultra narrow band technology, long range with low power consumption, and low cost. Sigfox is being used to create and implement IoT applications with kilometer-transmission ranges. With a range of up to 50 km and excellent signal penetration, it offers the greatest coverage for the minimum amount of power among all IoT wireless transmission technologies available today. TUV Rheinland Taiwan is the only laboratory in the Asia-Pacific and Greater China region to be accredited for certification of Sigfox Monarch functionality. One-stop certification for the global Sigfox network means time and effort saved from not having to go through separate certification processes for each country or region.

Sigfox Monarch technology will replace high-cost GPS and GNSS satellite positioning equipment. Global roaming will be realized through automatic connections to local Sigfox spectrum in all related regions (RC1~RC7) worldwide for seamless integration with global Sigfox networking and geographic positioning services. Sigfox Monarch technology has very low power consumption, making it suitable for remote surveillance and logistics tracking management. Sigfox sensor applications are widely utilized, from manufacturing industry supply chains to freight, aviation, and track maintenance, from smart home applications (power meters, water meters, gas gauges) to the conservation program for white rhinoceroses by World Wild Fund for Nature (WWF), making it one of the most successful IoT technologies. Applications of Sigfox mobile location services should continue to expand in the future.

In response to the rapid development of the global network, TUV Rheinland's IoT lab has become the only Sigfox Verified lab in the Asia-Pacific region. The lab offers the full range of testing capabilities, from the communication protocols of radio-frequency hardware to the transmission performance of antenna products. The first Sigfox Verified Monarch testing case in Asia was also completed in 2019. Manufacturers now no longer need to travel all the way to Europe to complete Sigfox Verified Monarch testing. TUV Rheinland can help vendors complete localized, one-stop Sigfox Ready®, Sigfox Verified®, and wireless certification testing for countries around the world, thereby seizing the initiative in the global IoT market.

About TUV Rheinland

TUV Rheinland stands for safety and quality in almost all areas of business and life. Founded almost 150 years ago, the company is one of the world’s leading testing service providers with more than 20,000 employees and annual revenues of 2 billion euros. TUV Rheinland’s highly qualified experts test technical systems and products around the world, support innovations in technology and business, train people in numerous professions and certify management systems according to international standards. In doing so, the independent experts generate trust in products as well as processes across global value-adding chains and the flow of commodities. Since 2006, TUV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption. Website: www.tuv.com


© Business Wire 2020
