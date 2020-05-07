TUV Rheinland : Receives TMC International 2020 Partner of the Year Award

On April 16, TUV Rheinland Greater China was invited to attend the TG1000 Tmall International 2020 Global Partner Event held by Alibaba Group, and received the "Tmall International Fiscal Year 2020 Favourite Partner (Quality Alliance)" award. Weimin Fang, TUV Rheinland Greater China Vice President of Management System Services sent his congratulations to the event via video.

With the continuous introduction of favourable national policies on cross-border e-commerce and the active promotion of cross-border e-commerce practitioners, importing cross-border e-commerce has become an important part of improving consumers' quality of life. TUV Rheinland has been working closely with Alibaba on its e-commerce platform for eight years, and the two parties have built a solid foundation for cooperation in standards, testing, identification, certification, etc. TUV Rheinland's professional quality certifications in various segments are effective endorsements for products, and have become a bond of trust between consumers and enterprises.

TUV Rheinland has established business relationships with many well-known e-commerce platforms in China to help them improve their quality layout. In the future, TUV Rheinland will continue to leverage its professional advantages in the field of testing and certification, and cooperate with Tmall International in the areas of cross-border merchant qualification and auditing, cross-border commodity quality management, supply chain quality management, warehousing and logistics management, quality standard construction, and quality inspection capacity upgrading to promote the sustainable development of cross-border product quality and enhance consumers' premium product experience.

