TÜV Rheinland : Signs Strategic Quality Alliance Agreement with Kaola

On March 11, TÜV Rheinland Group was invited by the Alibaba Group to attend its cloud contract-signing ceremony for the Kaola Quality Alliance. Yushun Wong, CEO and President of TÜV Rheinland Greater China, attended the ceremony and delivered an online speech as the representative for testing, inspection, and certification service providers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200320005172/en/

Yushun Wong, CEO and President of TÜV Rheinland Greater China. (Photo: Business Wire)

Government officials including Kun Wang, Secretary-General, China Association for Consumer Products Quality and Safety Promotion, representatives from the Kaola platform, and testing service providers joined in witnessing the "cloud signing" of the "Quality Alliance Strategic Cooperation Agreement" between members of the Quality Alliance and Kaola. The agreement paves the way for in-depth cooperation in international certification and review of merchants, international product quality control, supply chain quality control, warehouse and logistics management, definition of quality standards, and the upgrading of quality inspection capabilities.

In his speech, Yushun Wong said: "The establishment of the Quality Alliance embodies Ali's accountability as a leading global e-commerce platform, and its commitment to high quality developments in the industry. As a member of the Quality Alliance, TÜV Rheinland is drawing upon more than a century of technical expertise, a comprehensive global service network, and extensive experience in the e-commerce sector to work with other partners in supporting the sustainable development of international e-commerce and improving quality of life for Chinese consumers."

The introduction of favorable national policies for international e-commerce exports and strong support from the international e-commerce industry has led to international e-commerce exports becoming the "black horse" of foreign trade. The sector is now an important component of economic growth in China. The next step is to improve the consumer experience on the platform and regulate issues relating to international product quality, supply chains, and warehousing. These issues have become bottlenecks holding back the development of international e-commerce. TÜV Rheinland has been working closely with the Alibaba Group on its e-commerce platforms for 8 years. The two sides have established a solid foundation for cooperation on standards, testing and inspection, assessment, and certification. The professional quality certifications offered by TÜV Rheinland in each sector are also effective in providing product guarantees that build trust between the consumer and the enterprise.

According to the "Kaola Quality Alliance Strategic Cooperation Agreement," TÜV Rheinland will continue to exploit its technical advantages by helping Kaola, a part of the Alibaba Group, establish a foundation cooperation mechanism for the Quality Alliance based on informatization and "big data" application products. Resources from both parties will be combined to solve problems related to standards, testing, assessment, and certification supply and demand. The resolving of industry pain-points and upgrading of transnational supervision will be used to realize the standardization of imported products and services.

TÜV Rheinland was set up in China more than 30 years ago. Now, in addition to providing the full spectrum of quality and safety services to foreign buyers, it also provides Chinese buyers with professional technical support as well as solutions that conform to local standards. TÜV Rheinland has established a business relationship with all the large e-commerce platforms in China, helping them enhance their quality. In the future, TÜV Rheinland will continue to apply its professional strengths and build a bridge for "Go Out" and "Come In" two-way cooperation with Chinese companies.

About TÜV Rheinland

TÜV Rheinland is a global leader in independent inspection services, founded nearly 150 years ago. The group maintains a worldwide presence of more than 20,000 people; annual turnover is EUR 2 billion. The independent experts stand for quality and safety for people, technology and the environment in nearly all aspects of life. TÜV Rheinland inspects technical equipment, products and services, oversees projects, and helps to shape processes and information security for companies. Its experts train people in a wide range of careers and industries. To this end, TÜV Rheinland employs a global network of approved labs, testing and education centers. Since 2006, TÜV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption. Website: www.TÜV.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200320005172/en/