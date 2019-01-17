TÜV SÜD America Inc., a premium quality, safety, and sustainability
solutions provider that specializes in testing, inspection, auditing,
certification, training, and knowledge services, announces the
appointment of Laurence Hayden to the role of Vice President, General
Manager of Petrochem for the Americas.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190117005103/en/
TÜV SÜD America Appoints New Vice President, General Manager of Petrochem (Photo: Business Wire)
Laurence Hayden brings significant depth of expertise and breadth of
experience in both the oil and gas sector and TIC (Testing, Inspection,
and Certification) industry. Most recently, Laurence served as Vice
President, US Oil and Petroleum at Bureau Veritas / Inspectorate. Prior
to that, over the previous two decades, Laurence held positions of
growing responsibility – ranging from Operations Director to Regional
Manager – with Bureau Veritas / Inspectorate, where he was very
effective in helping to scale up the company’s business throughout North
America.
Laurence Hayden received his BSc from the University of St. Andrews in
Scotland and earned his MBA from University of Florida.
“We are thrilled to welcome Laurence Hayden to TÜV SÜD America. He
brings a track record of success in the Chemical, Oil & Gas sector by
bringing advanced services to the market, building multi-functional
teams and increasing technical competency. Enhancing value for our
customers is central to the continued success of TÜV SÜD as an
organization, so we are excited that Laurence has joined our team,” said
John Tesoro, President and CEO of TÜV SÜD America.
“Laurence Hayden’s vast experience in various Chemical, Oil & Gas
Leadership roles will support our endeavour to achieve customer
excellence and driving transformational growth initiatives in the
Americas,” added Reiner Block, CEO, Global Industry Service Division,
TÜV SÜD.
“I am excited about bringing the strategic objectives of TÜV SÜD to life
through inspiring our people and promoting innovation and the use of
advanced technology to maximize value for our customers,” shared
Laurence Hayden.
Connect with Laurence Hayden on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/in/laurencehayden.
For more information on TÜV SÜD services in the Americas, visit www.tuv-sud-america.com.
About TÜV SÜD
TÜV SÜD is a premium quality, safety, and
sustainability solutions provider that specialises in testing,
inspection, auditing, certification, training, and knowledge services.
Since 1866, the company has remained committed to its founding principle
of protecting people, property and the environment from
technology-related risks. Headquartered in Munich, Germany, TÜV SÜD is
represented in more than 1,000 locations worldwide. TÜV SÜD operates
globally with a team of more than 24,000 multi-disciplinary experts
recognised as specialists in their respective fields. By combining
impartial expertise with invaluable insights, the company adds tangible
value to businesses, consumers and the environment. The aim of TÜV SÜD
is to support customers with a comprehensive suite of services worldwide
to increase efficiency, reduce costs and manage risk. www.tuv-sud.com
About TÜV SÜD America
TÜV SÜD America Inc., a subsidiary of
TÜV SÜD AG (Munich, Germany), is a leading globally recognized testing
and certification organization. TÜV SÜD's Business Assurance division
provides management system certification services to ISO 9001, ISO
14001, AS9100, Safe Quality Food (SQF), and more. TÜV SÜD's Product
Service division offers electrical and mechanical product safety,
Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) testing, environmental testing, NRTL
and SCC certification, CE marking assistance, restricted substance
services, international compliance services, and more. TÜV SÜD America
also provides a comprehensive suite of services for the medical device
sector as a European Union notified body for the medical device, active
implantable medical device and in-vitro diagnostic device directives,
and a complete service portfolio including ISO 13485 and MDSAP
certification, FDA 510(k) and third-party inspections. The company's
Industry Services division offers a full suite of services for pressure
equipment manufacturers and materials producers exporting products to
the European Community. The Industry Services division also includes TÜV
SÜD Global Risk Consultants, the leading global provider of unbundled
property loss control services. For more information visit www.tuv-sud-america.com/.
