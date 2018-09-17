TÜV SÜD Grand Opening in New Brighton, Minnesota

Peabody, MA, Sept. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Sept 6th, 2018 the CEO of TÜV SÜD America, John Tesoro, delivered a rousing speech to well over 200 guests at the Oktoberfest themed Grand Opening celebration of the new facility located at 141 14th ST NW, New Brighton, MN. In attendance were honored guests including New Brighton Mayor Val Johnson and representatives of existing and potential business.

TÜV SÜD operates in the testing, inspection and certification industry and established its first lab in New Brighton in 1992. With over 24,000 employees around the globe, staff and customers in New Brighton are excited to be a part of this flagship location where cutting-edge technology meets team-oriented layout. Future expansion of the TÜV SÜD corporate headquarters in Boston and other high technology regions of the US, which will include lab operations, will follow this brilliant example of the company’s commitment to the America’s region.

More than 55 experts will be relocated from the previous location on Hwy 8 to the new 37,000 sq ft facility situated on 4 acres of land. Having broken ground just 14 months ago, the company impressed city planners with a long-term commitment to the area, being a catalyst for economic growth and job opportunities for the local community. New Brighton mayor Val Johnson also spoke during the opening ceremony and reinforced the optimistic outlook by reflecting on the warm embrace between the City Council and TÜV SÜD leadership as the vision for the New Brighton expansion began to take shape.

“’Add value - Inspire trust’ is a motto we live by at TÜV SÜD - with this new facility and our remarkable team in MN, we intend to take service levels to new heights”, stated John Tesoro in opening remarks.

TÜV SÜD has been one of the world’s leading providers of safety and quality solutions for more than 150 years. Specializing in testing, inspection, auditing, certification, and training services since 1866, the company has remained committed to its founding principle of protecting people, property and the environment from technology-related risks. The company began as a result of the first industrial revolution where steam-powered machines presented a threat to human life and required business leaders to band together as a council to define and maintain safe practices. Today that team spirit and protective nature remain a core principle of the company’s leadership.

“Today, we are standing at the dawn of the 4th Industrial Revolution or what is known as Industry 4.0 along with Additive Manufacturing” stated Fabian Schober, CFO TÜV SÜD America. “Our vision is to partner with our customers over the course of the digital transformation, adding tangible value in the physical and digital world.”

This unique facility blends part ultra-modern office space and part elite laboratory testing space. The laboratory features testing functionality and product support systems found nowhere else in North America. An extremely diverse customer base requires one-of-a-kind technological advancements in our test chamber designs such as a 10M anechoic chamber that can accommodate a water-cooled supercomputer, but also make dyno measurements of a fully operational combustion engine vehicle. As we strive to add value and inspire trust we look forward to serving the thriving local customer base in the Twin Cities region as well as designers and manufacturers from all over the World seeking best-in-class service.

