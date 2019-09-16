Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TV Advertising Market Procurement Intelligence Report | TV Advertising Spend Management, TV Advertising Spend Analysis Insights Now Available from SpendEdge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2019 | 10:05am EDT

SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global TV Advertising Market - Procurement Intelligence Report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190916005540/en/

Global TV Advertising Market - Procurement Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Global TV Advertising Market - Procurement Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The proliferation of digitization in the retail sector and the gradual shift in the consumer’s purchasing pattern are driving the spend growth in the current TV advertising market at a CAGR of 0.06%. Among the end-user segments, the FMCG and the automobile sectors are observed to heavily invest in the TV advertising market with the FMCG segment claiming about 25% of the total market share. However, one of the significant procurement challenges that buyers are facing in this market is the recurring procurement expenditure. Factors promoting price rise and primarily the lack of insights into the specific TV advertising spend management objectives will continue propelling the procurement expenditure incurred by buyers. Request your free sample copy of this TV advertising market procurement intelligence report to know more about the top regions, and access region-specific spend analysis of TV advertising.

Given the factors that pose potential procurement challenges for buyers in the TV advertising market, this procurement intelligence report has focused on specific TV advertising spend management objectives that buyers must achieve to optimize their spend. Some of the TV advertising spend management insights are listed below:

Explore the spend management objectives buyers are adopting to obtain significant cost-savings in a range of markets. Get complimentary access to the platform to get all the ready-to-use procurement intelligence reports.

TV Advertising Spend Management Insight 1

Because of this inflating procurement expenditure incurred by buyers, it is advised that strategic engagement with suppliers will play a critical role in aiding the buyers to realize their TV advertising spend management goals,” says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

The current TV advertising spend analysis offered in this report hints at a significant increase in buyer’s procurement spend. On this note, it is advised that the buyers engage with service providers in the TV advertising market over a long-term contract to avail value-based discounts, low-price integrated campaigns, which in turn helps in reducing the overall cost of the campaign. Such a long-term contract will also facilitate buyers with significant savings on their renewal cost, contract preparation expense, and contract bidding cost.

Request for information to get real-time spend analysis insights into a range of markets and find out SpendEdge can help you achieve your spend management goals in today’s dynamic market.

TV Advertising Spend Management Insight 2

Partnering with suppliers that offer a bundled set of services will help buyers achieve significant cost-savings in the TV advertising market. This should include digital advertising, social media marketing, PR, and crisis management services. Such a strategic partnership will help buyers to achieve their TV advertising spend management goals for a long-run.

Get the TV advertising market procurement intelligence report to know more about the TV advertising spend analysis that can help you identify areas to optimize your procurement spend.

You may also like:

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:20aDAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP : Form 8.3 - Allergan PLC
AQ
10:20aJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : precious metals traders charged
AQ
10:20aLevi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. to H. Lundbeck A/S is Fair to Shareholders
GL
10:20aUPCOMING DEADLINE REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Venator Materials PLC and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
10:20aCarnival Names Rowlett as VP of New Incident Analysis Group
DJ
10:20aButane Market Procurement Intelligence Report | Butane Supplier Relationship Management, Butane Procurement Challenges Insights Now Available From SpendEdge
BU
10:19aLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Granite Construction Incorporated To Contact The Firm
GL
10:18aSIGNATUREFD : Expands Charlotte Team With Deeply-Experienced Advisor
BU
10:17aTECK RESOURCES : Named to 2019 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index
AQ
10:17aSTARCORE INTERNATIONAL MINES : Reports Q1 Results
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: WeWork considers dramatic valuation cut in IPO
2S&P 500 : Oil soars, stocks dip after Saudi supply shock
3Saudi oil attack puts spotlight on global emergency stockpiles
4GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY : NO DEAL: Auto workers strike against GM in contract dispute
5OSRAM LICHT : OSRAM LICHT : publishes reasoned opinion on ams offer

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group