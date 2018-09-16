Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TV App Agency : and Humax Partner for Google Android TV Operator Tier Solution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2018 | 07:59am CEST

TV App Agency a leader in OTT solutions, together with Humax, a leader in the set top box space, have delivered a first class Android TV Operator Tier solution for Major Telco.

Initially, TV App Agency leveraged its TV App Engine and TV App Template solutions to build Major Operator apps across multiple smart TV devices, then used the award-winning TV App Engine to generate from a single set of code the Google Android TV Operator Tier launcher.

This enabled the re-use of the majority of the smart TV solution and allowed for the addition of a host of new features.

“It has been a pleasure working with Humax, their outstanding hardware matched the quality of our launcher to deliver an amazing product” – Bruno Pereira, co-founder TV App Agency

“It has been a wonderful and learning experience working with TV App Agency for Major Operator. I am quite sure that we can leverage this product in other markets” – Luis Chun, Managing Director for Humax France/Spain.

After this successful launch TV App Agency and Humax decided to partner and launch a joint solution leveraging TV App Agency solutions and Humax set top boxes to offer quicker to market Google Android TV Operator Tier solutions.

Reach out for more details.

About TV App Agency

TV App Agency are leaders in Smart TV and connected TV app development helping brands launch their OTT services worldwide across Smart TVs, set-top boxes, media streaming players, gaming consoles, mobiles and tablets. Contact@tvappagency.com on stand H5.B64 @IBC

About Humax

HUMAX Electronics Co., Ltd. LONDON: The Mille Building, 8th Floor,1000 Great West Road, Brentford, London, TW8 9HH, U.K. uksupport@humax-digital.co.uk


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:08aPorsche targets Uber-loving millennials with luxury car rentals
AQ
09:02aNEW HANOVER UPDATES : Part of Sutton Plant coal ash landfill collapses
AQ
09:01aWIZARD WORLD : "Doctor Who," "Vampire Diaries" Q&A’s, Cosplay, Creative Panels Head Programming at Wizard World Austin; Most Included with Any Admission
AQ
09:01aWIZARD WORLD : Tom Felton, Mike Colter, Henry Winkler Among Top Celebrities Scheduled to Attend Wizard World Sacramento, October 5-7
AQ
09:01aANIXTER INTERNATIONAL : Justin Choi, Anixter General Counsel Featured on The Law Department as a Business Enabler by Chuki Obiyo
AQ
08:58aDOLBY LABORATORIES : Lenovo’s ThinkSmart Hub 700 bring Dolby audio to your conference room
AQ
08:57aPALO ALTO : Help AG events in KSA, UAE put focus on cloud security
AQ
08:46aFIRST DATA : Monster Energy Cup playoff schedule
AQ
08:46aJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Sunday talk shows for Sept. 16
AQ
08:37aCENTRICA : Scottish town fights back against energy giant over ‘millions’ in charges
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW DRIVES TO CUT BATTERY COSTS, SHARE COSTS ON AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES: executive
2Partnership to develop educational facilities at Military Hospital
3FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Pritchett to Start No. 3 in Mopar Dodge 1320 ‘An..
4TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY : TRACTOR SUPPLY : joins initiative to plant trees
5HSBC HOLDINGS : HSBC : Return our looted funds in your custody, Presidency tells HSBC

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.