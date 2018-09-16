TV App Agency : and Humax Partner for Google Android TV Operator Tier Solution

TV App Agency a leader in OTT solutions, together with Humax, a leader
in the set top box space, have delivered a first class Android TV
Operator Tier solution for Major Telco.
Initially, TV App Agency leveraged its TV App Engine and TV App Template
solutions to build Major Operator apps across multiple smart TV devices,
then used the award-winning TV App Engine to generate from a single set
of code the Google Android TV Operator Tier launcher.
This enabled the re-use of the majority of the smart TV solution and
allowed for the addition of a host of new features.
“It has been a pleasure working with Humax, their outstanding hardware
matched the quality of our launcher to deliver an amazing product” –
Bruno Pereira, co-founder TV App Agency
“It has been a wonderful and learning experience working with TV App
Agency for Major Operator. I am quite sure that we can leverage this
product in other markets” – Luis Chun, Managing Director for Humax
France/Spain.
After this successful launch TV App Agency and Humax decided to partner
and launch a joint solution leveraging TV App Agency solutions and Humax
set top boxes to offer quicker to market Google Android TV Operator Tier
solutions.
Reach out for more details.
About TV App Agency
TV App Agency are leaders in Smart TV and connected TV app development
helping brands launch their OTT services worldwide across Smart TVs,
set-top boxes, media streaming players, gaming consoles, mobiles and
tablets. Contact@tvappagency.com
on stand H5.B64 @IBC
About Humax
HUMAX Electronics Co., Ltd. LONDON: The Mille Building, 8th Floor,1000
Great West Road, Brentford, London, TW8 9HH, U.K. uksupport@humax-digital.co.uk
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180915005008/en/