TV App Agency : and Tech Mahindra Partner to Offer Onsite Services for Telcos and Operators

09/15/2018 | 07:59am CEST

TV App Agency a leader in OTT solutions has partnered with Tech Mahindra (TechM) to offer operators and telcos a full range of on site services for OTT deployments.

“There was a need from our customers to have local, on-site, support services post launch and rather than attempting to provide these ourselves when Tech Mahindra already employs 113,550 people across 90 countries, this partnership allows TV App Agency to focus on our core strength in OTT product innovation”, said Bruno Pereira, co-founder TV App Agency.

The partnership means that TV App Agency’s OTT customers that require support post launch can now be supported by local, TechM, personnel who are fully trained to provide OTT evolution and 24/7 support services.

In addition, Tech Mahindra customers that require OTT solutions can now leverage the full TV App Agency toolset – TV App Agency Engine, TV App Template and TV App Aggregator, to provide quick to market, enterprise grade OTT apps.

Tech Mahindra, is proud to partner with TV App Agency to provide full end to end design, implementation and managed operational services across the entire TV App Agency product portfolio. TechM sees the TV App Agency product as a game changer for content distribution as entertainment service providers seek to distribute content across all devices – whether they be gaming systems, smart TVs, IPTV set to boxes or next generation OTT TV services (such Fire TV, Apple TV and Roku TV). Now, with our combined service offering, we can help customers reduce the cost and time to deploy their OTT media services, and implement best practices to ensure high availability operations.

About TV App Agency

TV App Agency are leaders in Smart TV and connected TV app development helping brands launch their OTT services worldwide across Smart TVs, set-top boxes, media streaming players, gaming consoles, mobiles and tablets.Stand H5.B64 @IBC

About TechM

TechM is a USD 4.9 billion company with 113,550+ professionals across 90 countries, helping over 925 global customers including Fortune 500 companies. Our convergent, digital, design experiences, innovation platforms and reusable assets connect across a number of technologies offering unique cutting edge services and solutions that disrupt the traditional model of operations and business models. We aim to be your ‘Trusted Digital Partner that will bring disruptive solutions and services to your business’.


© Business Wire 2018
