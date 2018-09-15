TV App Agency : and Tech Mahindra Partner to Offer Onsite Services for Telcos and Operators

TV App Agency a leader in OTT solutions has partnered with Tech Mahindra
(TechM) to offer operators and telcos a full range of on site services
for OTT deployments.
“There was a need from our customers to have local, on-site, support
services post launch and rather than attempting to provide these
ourselves when Tech Mahindra already employs 113,550 people across 90
countries, this partnership allows TV App Agency to focus on our core
strength in OTT product innovation”, said Bruno Pereira, co-founder TV
App Agency.
The partnership means that TV App Agency’s OTT customers that require
support post launch can now be supported by local, TechM, personnel who
are fully trained to provide OTT evolution and 24/7 support services.
In addition, Tech Mahindra customers that require OTT solutions can now
leverage the full TV App Agency toolset – TV App Agency Engine, TV App
Template and TV App Aggregator, to provide quick to market, enterprise
grade OTT apps.
Tech Mahindra, is proud to partner with TV App Agency to provide full
end to end design, implementation and managed operational services
across the entire TV App Agency product portfolio. TechM sees the TV App
Agency product as a game changer for content distribution as
entertainment service providers seek to distribute content across all
devices – whether they be gaming systems, smart TVs, IPTV set to boxes
or next generation OTT TV services (such Fire TV, Apple TV and Roku TV).
Now, with our combined service offering, we can help customers reduce
the cost and time to deploy their OTT media services, and implement best
practices to ensure high availability operations.
About TV App Agency
TV App Agency are leaders in Smart TV and connected TV app development
helping brands launch their OTT services worldwide across Smart TVs,
set-top boxes, media streaming players, gaming consoles, mobiles and
tablets.Stand H5.B64 @IBC
About TechM
TechM is a USD 4.9 billion company with 113,550+ professionals across 90
countries, helping over 925 global customers including Fortune 500
companies. Our convergent, digital, design experiences, innovation
platforms and reusable assets connect across a number of technologies
offering unique cutting edge services and solutions that disrupt the
traditional model of operations and business models. We aim to be your
‘Trusted Digital Partner that will bring disruptive solutions and
services to your business’.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180914005023/en/