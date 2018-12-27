TV Entrepreneurs/Retailers Chip and Joanna Gaines and Entertainment Executive and Entrepreneur Scooter Braun to Headline NRF 2019: Retail's BIG Show

On the last day of NRF 2019: Retail’s Big Show, the keynote stage will close the National Retail Federation’s 108th annual convention with lessons on brand-building from entrepreneurs Chip and Joanna Gaines and entertainment executive and entrepreneur Scooter Braun. The three will be among 250 speakers featured as more than 37,000 industry leaders from around the world convene in New York City for the three-day conference at the Javits Convention Center.

“We are pleased to welcome Chip, Joanna and Scooter to wrap up our show,” NRF CEO and President Matthew Shay said. “This is an inspiring group of entrepreneurs who are passionate about cultural connections, social change and showing others how they can grow their businesses. Their knowledge and leadership ranging from Main Street retail to the entertainment world will give our attendees a unique perspective on how to continue building their companies both large or small.”

In successive fireside chats, the Gaineses and Braun will address “Brand Builders: Balancing Business and Creativity to Make a Cultural Connection” during the final session of the conference on January 15, 2019.

Chip and Joanna Gaines are the co-founders of Magnolia, a home and lifestyle brand based in Waco, Texas. What started in 2003 as the "Little Shop on Bosque" has since evolved to include Magnolia Market, Magnolia Table, Silos Baking Co., Magnolia Realty, Magnolia Design + Construction and a lifestyle magazine, Magnolia Journal, among others.

Braun is an entertainment industry entrepreneur founder of the diversified entertainment and media company SB Projects, which has ventures in music, film, television, technology, brands, culture and social change. He has a roster of top pop culture icons under his management, record label, and publishing companies that include Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, the Zac Brown Band, and Karlie Kloss among others.

Retail’s BIG show will present a series of keynote speakers, breakout sessions, networking events and an exhibit floor showcasing cutting-edge retail technology. The conference also brings together hundreds of talented young people in a student program to learn about retail careers.

The National Retail Federation is the world’s largest retail trade association. Based in Washington, D.C., NRF represents discount and department stores, home goods and specialty stores, Main Street merchants, grocers, wholesalers, chain restaurants and internet retailers from the United States and more than 45 countries. Retail is the nation’s largest private-sector employer, supporting one in four U.S. jobs — 42 million working Americans. Contributing $2.6 trillion to annual GDP, retail is a daily barometer for the nation’s economy. NRF.com

