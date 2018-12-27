TV Entrepreneurs/Retailers Chip and Joanna Gaines and Entertainment Executive and Entrepreneur Scooter Braun to Headline NRF 2019: Retail's BIG Show

On the last day of NRF 2019: Retail’s Big Show, the keynote stage will
close the National Retail Federation’s 108th annual
convention with lessons on brand-building from entrepreneurs Chip and
Joanna Gaines and entertainment executive and entrepreneur Scooter
Braun. The three will be among 250 speakers featured as more than 37,000
industry leaders from around the world convene in New York City for the three-day
conference at the Javits Convention Center.
“We are pleased to welcome Chip, Joanna and Scooter to wrap up our
show,” NRF CEO and President Matthew Shay said. “This is an inspiring
group of entrepreneurs who are passionate about cultural connections,
social change and showing others how they can grow their businesses.
Their knowledge and leadership ranging from Main Street retail to the
entertainment world will give our attendees a unique perspective on how
to continue building their companies both large or small.”
In successive fireside chats, the Gaineses and Braun will address “Brand
Builders: Balancing Business and Creativity to Make a Cultural
Connection” during the final session of the conference on January 15,
2019.
Chip and Joanna Gaines are the co-founders of Magnolia, a home and
lifestyle brand based in Waco, Texas. What started in 2003 as the
"Little Shop on Bosque" has since evolved to include Magnolia Market,
Magnolia Table, Silos Baking Co., Magnolia Realty, Magnolia Design +
Construction and a lifestyle magazine, Magnolia Journal, among
others.
Braun is an entertainment industry entrepreneur founder of the
diversified entertainment and media company SB
Projects, which has ventures in music, film, television, technology,
brands, culture and social change. He has a roster of top pop culture
icons under his management, record label, and publishing companies that
include Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, the Zac Brown Band, and Karlie
Kloss among others.
Retail’s BIG show will present a series of keynote speakers,
breakout
sessions, networking
events and an exhibit
floor showcasing cutting-edge retail technology. The conference also
brings together hundreds of talented young people in a student
program to learn about retail careers.
Complimentary registration is available to members of the press, as well
as accredited retail analysts. Click here
to register online for the NRF’s 2019: Retail’s BIG Show, or call or
email 855-NRF-PRESS, eventpress@nrf.com.
About NRF
The National Retail Federation is the world’s largest retail trade
association. Based in Washington, D.C., NRF represents discount and
department stores, home goods and specialty stores, Main Street
merchants, grocers, wholesalers, chain restaurants and internet
retailers from the United States and more than 45 countries. Retail is
the nation’s largest private-sector employer, supporting one in four
U.S. jobs — 42 million working Americans. Contributing $2.6 trillion to
annual GDP, retail is a daily barometer for the nation’s economy. NRF.com
PERMALINK
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181227005257/en/