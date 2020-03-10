Log in
TVA Issues Traffic Caution on I-40 at Mt. Juliet

03/10/2020 | 09:39am EDT

March 10, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Tennessee Valley Authority is issuing a traffic caution to travelers on I-40 to be aware of rolling roadblocks and road closures in the Mt. Juliet area to repair damage as a result of the recent tornados. Crews will be installing power lines across the interstate near the Golden Bear Gateway exit 229 at Beckwith Road.

Work is coordinated with the Tennessee Department of Transportation and is scheduled for Wed., March 11, through Sun., March 15. The rolling roadblocks will last approximately 30 minutes each and are scheduled for 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. weekdays with an extended, six-hour shutdown beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday and if needed, on Sunday. Work will be completed except during heavy rain or lightning.

Travelers should avoid the area or use TDOT SmartWay and pay attention to overhead signs and roadside message boards for up-to-date traffic information.

For more information about TVA and its 86-year mission of service to the Tennessee Valley, click here.

Malinda Hunter
TVA Public Relations, Knoxville, (865) 632-6000

tvainfo@tva.gov
(423) 751-3098
Chattanooga, TN

Disclaimer

TVA - Tennessee Valley Authority published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 13:38:12 UTC
