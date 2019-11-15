Log in
TVA Tennessee Valley Authority : Seeks Public Input on Options for Coal Ash Storage at Johnsonville

11/15/2019 | 03:05pm EST

November 15, 2019

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.­­ - The Tennessee Valley Authority is asking the public to comment on the scope of a planned environmental review of options for storage and closure of a coal ash impoundment at its former Johnsonville Fossil Plant in Humphreys County, Tennessee.

TVA is preparing an Environmental Impact Statement to consider potential environmental impacts of various options for future management of coal ash at Johnsonville, specifically the area known as Ash Pond 2. The first step of that process is to consider the scope of the study. TVA invites the public to provide input on what should be included in the EIS.

Options being considered for Ash Pond 2 are: No action, closure-in-place, and closure-by-removal, either to an offsite landfill or to an offsite beneficial use facility. A final decision on closure will be made after results of an environmental investigation being conducted in cooperation with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. Updates on that study can be found at www.tva.com/tdec.

Johnsonville Fossil Plant was retired in 2017. The plant no longer generates coal ash, and Ash Pond 2 is no longer receiving additional material.

TVA invites public input and comments on the scope of this environmental review. Comments must be postmarked or submitted through Dec. 20, 2019.

Comments can be submitted online at www.tva.com/nepa, by email to wdwhite0@tva.gov, or by mail to Tennessee Valley Authority, ATTN: Doug White, NEPA Compliance Specialist, 400 West Summit Hill Drive, WT 11B-K, Knoxville, TN 37902. All comments received will become public record, including names and addresses, and will be considered in the development of the draft EIS early next year.

TVA is also hosting a public open house on the plans and other topics related to the former Johnsonville Fossil Plant. That event will be on Monday, Dec. 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. CST in the Safe Room at New Johnsonville City Hall, 319 Long Street in New Johnsonville.

For more information about TVA and its 86-year mission of service to the Tennessee Valley, click here.

Scott Brooks
TVA Public Relations, Knoxville, (865) 632-6000

tvainfo@tva.gov
(865) 632-7453
Knoxville, TN

Disclaimer

TVA - Tennessee Valley Authority published this content on 15 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2019 20:04:07 UTC
