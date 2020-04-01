Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TVA To Reset 1999 Series A PARRS Power Bonds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/01/2020 | 12:43pm EDT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The interest rate on the Tennessee Valley Authority 1999 Series A Putable Automatic Rate Reset Securities bonds, which are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TVE, will be reset from 3.360% to 2.216% on May 1, 2020.  

"This reset will continue to provide investors an attractive return on investment in this market environment, while saving TVA $2.7 million annually," said TVA Treasurer and Chief Risk Officer Tammy Wilson. "These savings will be used to keep power rates low for the 10 million people of the Tennessee Valley."

In conjunction with the reset, investors have the option of retaining their bonds with the new rate or requesting repayment at par value of $25 each. Investors who wish to return their bonds must contact the financial institution that holds the bonds to make repayment arrangements.

Repayment arrangements must be completed with The Depository Trust Company by financial institutions no later than Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Requests for repayment cannot be accepted directly by TVA.

On May 1, 2020, TVA will pay $25 for each bond properly returned, plus a quarterly interest payment of $0.210000, reflecting the current annual interest rate of 3.360%. 

Beginning with the Aug. 1, 2020 payment, TVA will pay an adjusted quarterly interest payment of $0.138500 per bond based on the new annual interest rate of 2.216%.

The 1999 Series A bonds mature on May 1, 2029. They can be identified by the CUSIP number 880591409. The 1999 Series A Offering Circular and additional information about the rate reset and repayment option is available on TVA's web site at www.tva.com/investors. Copies of the Offering Circular may be requested by calling 1-888-882-4975 (toll free).

The Tennessee Valley Authority is a corporate agency of the United States that provides electricity for business customers and local power distributors serving 10 million people in parts of seven southeastern states. TVA receives no taxpayer funding, deriving virtually all of its revenues from sales of electricity. In addition to operating and investing its revenues in its electric system, TVA provides flood control, navigation and land management for the Tennessee River system and assists local power companies and state and local governments with economic development and job creation.



Investor Contact:    

Josh Carlon, Knoxville, 865-632-4133 or 888-882-4975


www.tva.com/investors


investor@tva.gov

Media Contact:        

Jim Hopson, Knoxville, 865-632-8860


TVA Media Relations, Knoxville, 865-632-6000


www.tva.com/news


Follow TVA news on Facebook and Twitter

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tva-to-reset-1999-series-a-parrs-power-bonds-301033492.html

SOURCE Tennessee Valley Authority


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:55pDEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
12:55pKLÖCKNER & CO SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
12:55pSpin-Out of Capitan Mining Approved at Riverside Resources' AGM
NE
12:54pCORONAVIRUS : Bangladesh set to see a sharp fall in its remittance inflow
AQ
12:52pSANOFI : FDA Orders Zantac, Similar Heartburn Medicines Off the Market
DJ
12:51pVEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : Update on measures taken by veolia to deal with the coronavirus crisis and its economic consequences
PU
12:51pBNY MELLON HIGH YIELD STRATEGIES FUND : Portfolio Holdings Now Available
BU
12:51pXTENSIFI : Adds Open Banking Consulting as a Service for Financial Institutions, Fintech Firms
BU
12:50pSTANDARD CHARTERED : commits US$1 bln globally to finance companies helping to tackle COVID-19
AQ
12:50pTAIWAN HIGH SPEED RAIL : Masks mandatory on Taiwan trains, inter-city buses starting today
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group